US Trade Show: Visitors keen on food products, cosmetics

The 28th US Trade Show in Dhaka managed to pull a hefty crowd of visitors on the second day as top US brands in Bangladesh came together, offering a variety of products and services with lucrative offers.

The three-day trade show kicked off at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Thursday with the participation of around 50 US companies from various sectors including energy, banking and financial services, food and beverages.

Though the fair was organised for the US brands to exhibit their products and services, several stalls of cosmetics, food and beverage companies ended up selling their products.

The participants of the fair said they were witnessing more visitors than expected. Visitors said it was a pleasure to have so many reputed foreign brands under one roof. Many were seen purchasing their favourite products with discounts offered by the fair.

The US embassy organised seminars on US visas, higher education opportunities in the US, and USAID's activities in developing the private sector in Bangladesh and intellectual property on Friday.

Visitors began to gather at the trade show grounds in the afternoon, though most were seen swarming the food stalls and restaurants. Apart from this, students were seen browsing the stalls of the US embassy to learn about the visa process.

Cosmetic stalls were offering discounts of 10-25% on various beauty products including a buy-one-and-get-one-for-free offer. Besides, there were offers of free skin testing.

Remark, an US company, is exhibiting and selling products from four brands – Siodil, Nior, Blaze O'skin and Herlan. They are offering free skin analysis with their skin analyser with a 20% discount on the occasion of the fair.

Asif Imran Ruben, deputy director of Cosmetics and Skin Care at Remark HB Limited, told The Business Standard (TBS), "We started our journey in Bangladesh almost two years ago but we have been bringing products as an official brand for six months. We are getting a good response at the fair. We are offering free skin analysis so that buyers can use our cosmetics accordingly."

"We are not focusing on sales but promotion. Our products are selling better than expected," he added.

Colormax USA is offering one free with the purchase of any of its hair care products at the fair. Sadia Islam, a volunteer at the Colormax USA stall, told TBS, "Sales were higher than expected. Among our various items, lipsticks are selling the most."

Heedbeauty Accounts Manager Ashraf Ali told TBS, "Our company started its journey in Bangladesh on Thursday. We are giving 20% ​​discount on all products. Buyers are more interested in gel and lotion."

Humaira Begum, a visitor who came to the fair looking for cosmetics, told TBS, "I have been using American beauty products for a long time. I try to come every year. One thing I like is that different brands are available in one place."

Maisha Islam Antu, a volunteer at US Food Mart, told TBS, "We are giving a 10% discount on all our products including chocolates, peanuts, and various cosmetics. The stall was swarmed with customers throughout the day. Lotions and shampoos are top sellers among cosmetics and chocolate among foods."

Russell Howlader, a member of the Burger King stall, told TBS, "We are not selling at the fair. We are just offering a 10% discount on one-time order for registering with us. We have eight outlets in Dhaka."

Other renowned brands like Coca-Cola, Mobil, Fortuna Green City, The Premier Bank, Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, and Eastern Bank Ltd participated in the fair.

Shaikh Jahidur Rahman, communication manager of Corporate Affairs at Chevron Bangladesh, told TBS, "We have been working in Bangladesh since 2005. We are currently operating in three gas fields in the country. At the fair, we are demonstrating various steps and processes of gas extraction."

The trade show, organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (Amcham), is open to the public from 10 am to 8 pm with an entry fee of Tk30. Students can enter for free by showing their identity cards.

The US embassy officials will join a panel presentation seminar on intellectual property rights' impact on the cross-border business on Saturday, the last day of the fair.