US Trade Show: Visitors keen on food products, cosmetics

Economy

Md Jahidul Islam
28 October, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 10:49 pm

Related News

US Trade Show: Visitors keen on food products, cosmetics

The three-day trade fair, showcasing products of around 50 US brands, will end today

Md Jahidul Islam
28 October, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 10:49 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar.
Photo: Rajib Dhar.

The 28th US Trade Show in Dhaka managed to pull a hefty crowd of visitors on the second day as top US brands in Bangladesh came together, offering a variety of products and services with lucrative offers.

The three-day trade show kicked off at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Thursday with the participation of around 50 US companies from various sectors including energy, banking and financial services, food and beverages. 

Though the fair was organised for the US brands to exhibit their products and services, several stalls of cosmetics, food and beverage companies ended up selling their products.

The participants of the fair said they were witnessing more visitors than expected. Visitors said it was a pleasure to have so many reputed foreign brands under one roof. Many were seen purchasing their favourite products with discounts offered by the fair.

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The US embassy organised seminars on US visas, higher education opportunities in the US, and USAID's activities in developing the private sector in Bangladesh and intellectual property on Friday.

Visitors began to gather at the trade show grounds in the afternoon, though most were seen swarming the food stalls and restaurants. Apart from this, students were seen browsing the stalls of the US embassy to learn about the visa process.

Cosmetic stalls were offering discounts of 10-25% on various beauty products including a buy-one-and-get-one-for-free offer. Besides, there were offers of free skin testing. 

Remark, an US company, is exhibiting and selling products from four brands – Siodil, Nior, Blaze O'skin and Herlan. They are offering free skin analysis with their skin analyser with a 20% discount on the occasion of the fair.

Asif Imran Ruben, deputy director of Cosmetics and Skin Care at Remark HB Limited, told The Business Standard (TBS), "We started our journey in Bangladesh almost two years ago but we have been bringing products as an official brand for six months. We are getting a good response at the fair. We are offering free skin analysis so that buyers can use our cosmetics accordingly."

"We are not focusing on sales but promotion. Our products are selling better than expected," he added.

Colormax USA is offering one free with the purchase of any of its hair care products at the fair. Sadia Islam, a volunteer at the Colormax USA stall, told TBS, "Sales were higher than expected. Among our various items, lipsticks are selling the most."

Heedbeauty Accounts Manager Ashraf Ali told TBS, "Our company started its journey in Bangladesh on Thursday. We are giving 20% ​​discount on all products. Buyers are more interested in gel and lotion."

Humaira Begum, a visitor who came to the fair looking for cosmetics, told TBS, "I have been using American beauty products for a long time. I try to come every year. One thing I like is that different brands are available in one place."

Maisha Islam Antu, a volunteer at US Food Mart, told TBS, "We are giving a 10% discount on all our products including chocolates, peanuts, and various cosmetics. The stall was swarmed with customers throughout the day. Lotions and shampoos are top sellers among cosmetics and chocolate among foods."

Russell Howlader, a member of the Burger King stall, told TBS, "We are not selling at the fair. We are just offering a 10% discount on one-time order for registering with us. We have eight outlets in Dhaka."

Other renowned brands like Coca-Cola, Mobil, Fortuna Green City, The Premier Bank, Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, and Eastern Bank Ltd participated in the fair. 

Shaikh Jahidur Rahman, communication manager of Corporate Affairs at Chevron Bangladesh, told TBS, "We have been working in Bangladesh since 2005. We are currently operating in three gas fields in the country. At the fair, we are demonstrating various steps and processes of gas extraction."

The trade show, organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (Amcham), is open to the public from 10 am to 8 pm with an entry fee of Tk30. Students can enter for free by showing their identity cards. 

The US embassy officials will join a panel presentation seminar on intellectual property rights' impact on the cross-border business on Saturday, the last day of the fair.

Top News

US Trade Show / Fair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Kamrangirchar Police Station’s small library has a mix of fiction by popular writers such as Humayun Ahmed and historical books such as Karagarer Rojnamcha and Oshomapto Attojiboni by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Libraries in police stations: Building bridges through books

11h | Panorama
'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

14h | Panorama
Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

1d | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of New Zealand-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of New Zealand-Sri Lanka match

1h | Videos
The history of salt

The history of salt

1h | Videos
Fazlur Rahman Babu on acting

Fazlur Rahman Babu on acting

3h | Videos
Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question