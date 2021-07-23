US investors will receive full cooperation from govt: Salman F Rahman

Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment affairs adviser to the prime minister, has said the government has been successful in attracting several investors from the United States.

The investors will receive full cooperation from the government to extend their business in the country, he added.

Rahman was addressing a seminar on investment opportunities in Bangladesh as a chief guest on 19 July, reads a press release.

He urged US companies to take advantage of Bangladesh's high corporate profitability, business-friendly regulations, large domestic market, and strategic access to key markets around the world.

He expressed hope that the existing friendship, trade and business, economic and social partnership between the US and Bangladesh will increase in the future.

Tareque Muhammad, consul-general of Bangladesh at Los Angeles, told the seminar that Bangladesh has established 100 exclusive economic zones to lure foreign investments so far.

Members of the US-Bangladesh Business Forum (USBBF), Tina Jabeen, managing director and chief executive officer of Startup Bangladesh, and other business representatives from different organisations were present at the seminar.