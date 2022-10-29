US to give $1b in 5 years to support  private investment  in Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
29 October, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 09:49 pm

Related News

US to give $1b in 5 years to support  private investment  in Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 October, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 09:49 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The United States has committed to providing the private sector in Bangladesh – mainly for agriculture, skills development, renewable energy and research, revenue system development, and overall export development – with $1 billion in investment support in the next five years.

This assistance will be provided through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), stakeholders said at a seminar on Saturday, jointly orgainsed by the American Chamber of Commerce and the US Embassy at a hotel in Dhaka on the last day of this year's three-day US Trade Show.

In his keynote speech at the seminar, Mohammad N Khan, director of the Office of Economic Growth at USAID, stressed improving the business environment in Bangladesh to increase private and foreign investment in Bangladesh.

To this end, the use of digital technology should be increased, he said, adding that business costs and time should be reduced and new sectors should be encouraged in export.

He went on to say that USAID has long been working to empower women in Bangladesh. Besides, it continues to work for the development of the renewable energy sector, to train farmers on growing non-toxic vegetables, and improve the marketing system.

Also, work is underway to increase floriculture, promote aqua systems, ensure people's access to safe water, encourage light engineering industries, develop the milk processing industry, and tap the potential of ecotourism, he added.

Mohammad N Khan also said trade facilitation is needed for business development in the country.

Mentioning that Bangladesh will face many challenges after its graduation from the LDC status in 2026, he said the country must utilise trade opportunities in the international market to deal with the challenges.

He also said that they are working with the National Board of Revenue and the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms.

He also emphasised technology transfer for the development of agriculture, saying this is essential in ensuring food security.

Top News

US Trade Show / USA / Foreign Aid / US foreign aid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lesser Necklaced Laughingthrush. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Birds named Laughingthrush: 'They comment on everything that exists'

8h | Panorama
Nasif Tanjim. Illustration: TBS

What Musk’s Twitter takeover means for us

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Fantastic momos and where to find them

13h | Food
The then British Civil Service officer Khan Bahadur Muhammad Fazlul Karim built the Haturia House in 1920. A virtual tour of the house is available on the website. Photo: Bengal Institute.

Tour de hidden heritages of Dhaka metro

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

1h | Videos
Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

1h | Videos
The end of Bollywood's originality?

The end of Bollywood's originality?

1h | Videos
Putin’s nuclear military train seen on the move

Putin’s nuclear military train seen on the move

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question