US entrepreneurs are not worried about election: Salman

Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman has said entrepreneurs from the United States (US) are showing interest to invest more in Bangladesh seeing the present government's various measures to develop the country.

"US entrepreneurs are not worried about the election. If they were worried, they wouldn't have come for investment now. They have lauded the present government and its head Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for taking measures to make the country investment-friendly. They have good relations with the present government," he said after a meeting with a delegation of the US Chamber of Commerce at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) headquarters in the city.

A high-level delegation of the US Chamber of Commerce, led by President and Chief Executive Officer of the Excelerate Energy and Board Chair of the US Bangladesh Business Council Steven Kobos and President of the US-Bangladesh Business Council and Senior Vice President for South Asia of the US Chamber of Commerce Ambassador (Rtd) Atul Keshap, is visiting Bangladesh.

Salman said the visiting delegation of the business chamber has expressed their keenness to invest in 'Smart Bangladesh'.

"We are now moving towards 'Smart Bangladesh'...The US business delegation has expressed interest to invest more in different sectors of 'Smart Bangladesh'. They want to make more investments in the digital economy," he said.

He said the US entrepreneurs also want to invest in Bangladesh's health sector for giving the country's people world class health services.

Atul Keshap said US entrepreneurs want to invest in different sectors, including energy, digital economy and life science.

He said they came here with the largest ever US business delegation to Bangladesh to explore opportunities for new partnerships.

He said the investment climate of the country is very good and the trade and investment relations between the two countries will be stronger in future.