US Commercial Service opens its office in Dhaka

Economy

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 12:58 pm

US Commercial Service, the trade promotion arm of the US Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration, has opened its office in Dhaka for the first time to facilitate trade services between the two countries.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Arun Venkataraman, assistant secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the US and Foreign Commercial Service, jointly inaugurated the new office at an event held in the capital's Sonargaon Hotel on Thursday.

In his address, Arun Venkataraman said the opening of the commercial service office in Dhaka indicates the growing importance of Bangladesh as a trade partner of the United States of America.

Tipu Munshi, at the time, noted that a Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement (TICFA) meeting will be held soon to discuss cotton and GSP issues between the two countries.

