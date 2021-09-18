US-Bangla Airlines to start flights from Dhaka to Male in November

Economy

TBS Report
18 September, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 03:34 pm

File photo of US-Bangla Aircraft/Royed Bin Masud
File photo of US-Bangla Aircraft/Royed Bin Masud

US-Bangla Airlines is going to start operating flights to Male, the capital of Maldives, in the third week of November.

The airlines will operate flights on Dhaka-Male-Dhaka route four days a week.

US-Bangla Airlines will operate 164-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft from Dhaka to Male. 

The US-Bangla Airlines fleet consists of a total of 14 aircraft, including 4 Boeing 737-800s and 7 brand new ATR 72-600s.

US-Bangla Airlines plans to operate flights to various destinations to serve new destinations to Bangladeshi tourists, especially expatriate Bangladeshis

Currently, US-Bangla Airlines operates flights to Dubai, Muscat and Doha in the Middle East, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore inhabited by expatriate Bangladeshis, Chennai in neighboring India and Guangzhou, China. 

Flights on the Kolkata and Bangkok routes have been temporarily suspended due to travel bans on various countries due to the coronavirus pandemic. As part of its future plans, US-Bangla Airlines plans to launch flights to Colombo, Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam soon.

In addition to international routes, US-Bangla operates flights to all domestic routes in Bangladesh, namely, from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet, Saidpur, Jashore, Rajshahi and Barishal. 

US-Bangla is going to start operating flights from Jashore to Chattogram and Cox's Bazar and from Saidpur to Chattogram from September 30.

