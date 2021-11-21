Universal Jeans to get ‘tax card’ as best taxpayer

Economy

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 09:56 pm

Chattogram-based readymade garment company Universal Jeans Ltd will receive a "tax card" as one of the best taxpayers of FY21.

Universal Jeans, located in the Chattogram EPZ, ranked first among seven apparel companies in the "Readymade Garment" category.  

A total of 141 individuals and institutions have been selected for the accolade as the best taxpayers this year, according to a notification signed by Nusrat Jahan Nisu, senior assistant secretary at the Internal Resources Division (Section-2) under the finance ministry. The notification was issued on 16 November.

Universal Jeans has been selected for the award for their contribution to the exchequer by paying income tax.

The company is a sister concern of the Chattogram-based apparel group Pacific Jeans. 

Founded in 1984, Pacific Group has seven units and around 32,000 employees.

Universal Jeans

