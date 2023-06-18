Undisclosed money not allowed for investment in land

Economy

Jasim Uddin
18 June, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 11:29 pm

Undisclosed money not allowed for investment in land

Taxpayers are exempted from mandatory submission of wealth statements for foreign travel, except for treatment and performing hajj

Jasim Uddin
18 June, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 11:29 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

The Income Tax Bill 2023 was passed in parliament on Sunday, replacing the Income Tax Ordinance 1984 and curbing the discretionary powers of the income tax officer.

According to the new law, undisclosed money will not be allowed for investment in land. However, such money will be allowed for investment in flats but with conditions. 

The specific tax rate will rise to Tk6,000 for each square metre from the proposed Tk 5,000 in buying more than 200 square metres of building spaces or apartments in posh areas such as Gulshan Model Town, Banani, Baridhara, Motijheel commercial area, and Dilkusha. 

In the municipalities in district towns, the specific tax amount will go up to Tk800 from the proposed Tk700.   

The new law has included a condition that the National Board of Revenue NBR through a gazette notification will be able to amend any provision of the law except the one related to tax imposition or increase in the middle of the year. 

Income Tax Bill 2023 passed curbing discretionary powers of tax officers

According to chartered accounting professionals, this condition will be helpful for the business community as the amendments will not come into effect in the middle of the year.  

The new law also brings some major changes based on the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Finance. 

For instance, saving certificates will be counted as securities for taxpayers to get tax rebates and a 5% source tax will be deducted from its interest payment like other government securities, which will be treated as minimum tax. In the last fiscal, the source tax on savings certificates was 10%.

A company with a turnover of less than Tk3 crore will not have to submit their financial statement certified by a chartered accountant along with the return.

But a company with an annual turnover of over Tk3 crore will have to submit a financial statement.

Individual taxpayers are exempted from mandatory submission of wealth statements for foreign travel, except for treatment and performing religious activities such as hajj.

As per the new law, company employees' incentive allowance will be counted as a prerequisite, which will be subject to employees' taxable income.

An individual with over Tk10 lakh in fixed deposit receipt (FDR) will have to file income tax returns and submit proof of return submission to the bank with which the FDR was opened.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed the bill, which was passed by voice votes.

Instead of the "Income-tax Ordinance, 1984" made in the English language, the Income Tax Bill, 2023 has been written in the Bengali language by making it more contemporary and modern. The contents of the provisions have been converted into simple Bengali.

Currently, the government is collecting direct tax under Income Tax Ordinance 1984. There was a full-fledged income tax act in 1922.

A mathematical formula has been introduced in the new tax to assist the taxpayers to determine their taxes. Taxpayers to submit their income tax returns online.

Top News

Income Tax Bill 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

10h | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

15h | Panorama
The Godfather: An offer on fatherhood one should not refuse

The Godfather: An offer on fatherhood one should not refuse

5h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

3h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

6h | TBS SPORTS
Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

6h | TBS World
Why dollar crisis persists despite declining imports. Here are answers

Why dollar crisis persists despite declining imports. Here are answers

6h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline