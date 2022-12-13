UK to strengthen trade, investment, digital economy ties with Bangladesh: Indo-Pacific Minister

UNB
13 December, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 02:55 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

British Minister for Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan has said the UK looks forward to continuing to strengthen their bilateral ties with Bangladesh through trade, investment, and people-to-people links.

The British Minister said this during a bilateral meeting with Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister Salman F Rahman in London on Monday.

Praising Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's generous hosting of the Rohingyas in Bangladesh and sustained efforts to give a better life to the Rohingyas including providing them with education and livelihood, the British Minister reiterated UK's continued commitment to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

The Minister also discussed creating future partnerships with Bangladesh in the climate and digital economy.

Adviser Salman F Rahman briefed the British Indo-Pacific Minister on the leapfrogging of Bangladesh's growth between 2009 and 2022 under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's pro-business trade and investment initiatives, including with the UK.

In response to a query from the British Minister regarding the strategy behind Bangladesh's extraordinary growth over the past decade, Rahman said, "It was our Prime Minister's drive to maximise power production for industry, empowering the women with education and employment, and attaining food security for our 165 million people."

On an invitation from Adviser Rahman to visit Bangladesh, Minister Trevelyan expressed her interest to visit Bangladesh in February, 2023.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem was present during the meeting that took place on Monday at the office of the British Minister at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London.

