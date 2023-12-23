UK recession might be under way after economy shrinks in Q3

Economy

Reuters
23 December, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 06:23 pm

Related News

UK recession might be under way after economy shrinks in Q3

It had previously estimated that the economy was unchanged from the previous three months and economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected another unchanged reading

Reuters
23 December, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 06:23 pm
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Workers remove the British flag outside the European Parliament building, as Britain leaves the European Union, in Brussels, Belgium January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Workers remove the British flag outside the European Parliament building, as Britain leaves the European Union, in Brussels, Belgium January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Britain's economy might be in a recession, according to data that showed it shrank between July and September, shortly after finance minister Jeremy Hunt took the rare step of suggesting the Bank of England might cut interest rates to boost growth.

Gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.1% in the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

It had previously estimated that the economy was unchanged from the previous three months and economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected another unchanged reading.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Similarly, second-quarter GDP was now estimated to have been flat, a cut from a previous estimate of 0.2% growth.

However, there were some more upbeat signs about the economy in separate data also published on Friday which showed retail sales in November jumped by much more than expected, increasing by 1.3% from October, boosted by discount sales.

The boost to retail sales volumes reflected heavy discounting during the Black Friday sales promotions. Sales fell over the three months to November and were still below their pre-pandemic levels, the statistics office said.

Sterling rose against the dollar and the euro immediately after the data releases.

Finance minister Hunt - whose Conservative Party is lagging far behind the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls with an election expected next year - took the unusual step of commenting on the BoE's interest rate decisions.

"There's a reasonable chance that if we stick to the course we're on, we're able to bring down inflation, the Bank of England might decide they can start to reduce interest rates," Hunt said in an interview with the Financial Times published late on Thursday

Top News / World+Biz

UK / Recession / Recession fears

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

10h | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

1d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

1d | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The revenue of about ৳440bn is stuck in cases

The revenue of about ৳440bn is stuck in cases

1h | Multimedia
Protests in Argentina against Milei's plan

Protests in Argentina against Milei's plan

3h | Multimedia
New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

6h | Multimedia
Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

23h | TBS World