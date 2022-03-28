UK keen to invest more in Bangladesh: Salman

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman on Monday said the United Kingdom (UK)'s investors have interest to invest more in Bangladesh.

He said this while briefing newsmen after meeting with British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Bangladesh and Parliament Member Rushanara Ali at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) Bhaban in the city.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral issues, including ways of enhancing the trade and investment relations between the two countries.

While media briefing, Rushanara Ali said Bangladesh is maintaining a strong relationship with the UK and the trade ties between the two countries is very important.

"I want to see more trade and investment relationships with Bangladesh ... There are many areas to work together," she added.

Referring to many British companies working here, she said there are also many British companies those are expressing their interest to operate business in Bangladesh.

Rushanara Ali said like the UK, Bangladesh also suffered in many areas due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the country's economy is bouncing back and the overall situation is gradually improving.

During the last year visit of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the UK to join a road show, she said that many companies of the UK showed their eagerness to expand their business with Dhaka.

She urged the Bangladesh government to ensure a conducive business environment for the investors who are operating here and who are wishing to run their business here.

Salman F Rahman said this is a continuous process and Bangladesh government is working to ensure a congenial business atmosphere here.

"We have already introduced One Stop Service (OSS) centre through the Bida. We are also providing digital online services. The environment is improving gradually," he added.

He also mentioned Rushanara's point of view about the situation of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) as it is the entry point of foreign investors.

"I informed her, we are constructing the 3rd terminal of the (HSIA) for ensuring international standard airport services and the construction work of the terminal will be completed within the next year," he added.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson, among others, also attended the meeting.