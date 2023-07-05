UK interested in enhanced trade and investment relationship with Bangladesh: Minister

Economy

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 12:06 pm

Related News

UK interested in enhanced trade and investment relationship with Bangladesh: Minister

UK Minister for International Nigel Huddleston MP arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday (4 July) for a visit focused on strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 12:06 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The United Kingdom is interested in working with Bangladesh to achieve an enhanced trade and investment relationship, said UK Minister for International Trade Nigel Huddleston MP.

"My first visit here demonstrates the UK's strong ambition to work with Bangladesh to achieve an enhanced trade and investment relationship. I look forward to working with the Government of Bangladesh on increasing mutual prosperity by addressing barriers to market access and trade," Huddleston said in a press release on Wednesday (5 July). 

"The UK has a strong and enduring relationship with Bangladesh, and our trade with the country has grown significantly over the past year," he added.

Nigel Huddleston MP arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday (4 July) for a visit focused on strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The UK is committed to working with Bangladesh to create a trade and investment relationship that will create jobs and grow both economies. The total trade in goods and services between the UK and Bangladesh reached a record £4.7 billion at the end of 2022, the press release added. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Minister Huddleston met Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman MP today.

They discussed the aviation trade and investment partnership, signed by the UK and Bangladesh in May 2023.

Huddleston will also meet Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP to discuss the UK's world-leading Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), which came into force last month and makes it easier for Bangladesh to trade with the UK.

Bangladeshi exporters now benefit from simpler and more generous Rules of Origin, which means that they are able to produce goods using components from many more countries and still export these with zero tariffs to the UK.

Following the joint communique on aviation trade and investment partnership, Minister Huddleston will meet State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali MP; the discussions will focus on the UK's offer to help Bangladesh realise its ambition of becoming the next aviation hub in South Asia.

Bangladesh / Top News

UK / Bangladesh / Trade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

29m | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

19h | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

16h | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

3h | TBS World
Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

19h | TBS World
French riot at ease

French riot at ease

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake