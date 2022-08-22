UK to continue duty-free market access to Bangladesh after LDC graduation

Economy

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 06:18 pm

Related News

UK to continue duty-free market access to Bangladesh after LDC graduation

According to the new scheme, 98 percent of Bangladesh’s products will be eligible for the duty benefit after LDC graduation

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 06:18 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The UK will continue to provide Bangladesh with duty-free access to its market after the country's graduation from the LDC category.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said this while responding to a query from Acting President of BGMEA Shahidullah Azim about the duty-free market access for Bangladesh after the LDC graduation.

The British government has announced a new scheme named "Developing Countries Trading Scheme" in place of the existing GSP. According to the new scheme, 98 percent of Bangladesh's products will be eligible for the duty benefit after LDC graduation.

The British High Commissioner spoke on different issues and answered various questions from stakeholders including political leaders, business leaders, economists, academia and journalists at a program titled "Meet the Ambassador" organized by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) in cooperation with Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Bangladesh in Dhaka on 22 August.

Shahidullah Azim said the UK is the 3rd largest export destination for Bangladesh's RMG with exports of 4.49 billion dollars in the last fiscal year 2021-2022, and the bilateral economic relationship between the two countries has been growing significantly over the past decades.

"As we are preparing for the next growth phase of our industry, we have set priorities to enhance our business capabilities, particularly in the areas of diversification of products, investment in high-end textile sectors through innovation, value-addition, and upgrading technologies," he added.

He expressed thanks to the British government for the new scheme, saying that it would support Bangladesh in enhancing trade significantly.

He hoped that the friendly support of the British government for the development of Bangladesh would continue in the coming years.

Dr. Manjur A Chowdhury, Chairman, Zillur Rahman, Executive Director of the Centre for Governance Studies and Shadhan Kumar Das, Program Co-coordinator of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Bangladesh, among others, were present at the program.

Top News

UK / UK-Bangladesh Trade / LDC graduation / Bangladesh LDC Graduation / Post LDC Graduation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

9h | Thoughts
Just as Vito Corleone realised too late which rival Don was pulling the strings against him, it looks ever more as though the oil price has been driving markets all along. Photo: Bloomberg

'The Godfather' insight on what’s driving markets

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Reporting during crisis: Can the media affect macroeconomic outcomes?

9h | Panorama
Asus Zenfone 9. Photo: Collected

Asus Zenfone 9: A pint-sized powerhouse!

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

NASA excited to win space, Artemis mission begins soon

NASA excited to win space, Artemis mission begins soon

25m | Videos
Government takes initiatives to save energy consumption

Government takes initiatives to save energy consumption

1h | Videos
NASA prepares for new moon rocket launch

NASA prepares for new moon rocket launch

1h | Videos
Lean project for hill residents funded by the European Union

Lean project for hill residents funded by the European Union

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

2
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs