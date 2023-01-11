Two generations to pay for Covid-induced education inequality: Prof Ananish

Economy

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 11:05 pm

Related News

Two generations to pay for Covid-induced education inequality: Prof Ananish

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 11:05 pm
Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Economies were hurt due to Covid-19 pandemic-induced measures including lockdowns, said Ananish Chaudhuri, Professor of Experimental Economics, University of Auckland.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused more panic than the actual health damage, he commented at a seminar organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) yesterday. 

Considering the rate of infection and the death rate, the coronavirus was not as serious as other epidemics of the past, he observed.

"Although the lockdown did not work very well to combat the coronavirus infection, the average life expectancy of people has decreased by eight months due to the rate at which people's income has decreased during the lockdown," said Professor Ananish.

"More people have died of other diseases due to lockdown. Apart from that, as educational institutions were closed due to the lockdown, we will have to wait at least two generations to overcome the inequality created in this sector," he commented.

The seminar, held at the BIDS conference room, was also live streamed on the video conferencing platform Zoom and presided over by BIDS Senior Research Fellow Dr Kazi Iqbal.

Questioning the effectiveness of lockdowns during the pandemic, Ananish Chaudhuri said the number of infections did not decrease a bit during the lockdown phases.

He said pandemic response plans of many countries and global organisations did not include lockdowns.

Citing the example of 24 countries of the developed world, he said that more people have died due to the coronavirus in countries under strict lockdown while fewer people have died in countries with soft lockdowns.

Ananish Chaudhuri said that no one has benefited much from the Covid lockdowns.

"Switzerland imposed no lockdowns but they also prevented deaths. Most of those who died of Covid in Britain were at home. Those who died in Sweden were also mostly at home," he pointed out.

He said the countries that saw more deaths basically had a high number of elderly people.

Since the number of young people is high in sub-Saharan African countries, the death rate was relatively low in the countries of that region, he argued.

Professor Ananish also said that farmers are the least affected by Covid worldwide. Those affected in that profession were above 70 years.

"Inflation is increasing globally not only because of the Russia-Ukraine war. The impact of initiatives taken for covid is also responsible for this," he said.

In his keynote article at the seminar, Professor Ananish said from 1913 to 1919, the Spanish flu killed 219.44 million people worldwide. In 2019-20, 6.31 million people died of Covid.

"So it turns out Covid was by no means a bigger disaster than the Spanish flu," he said.

The article also pointed out that 4.81 million people died in the Asian flu of 1957. The 1968 Hong Kong flu killed 2.18 million people.

"But Covid spread the most panic," he added.

Top News

Education inequality / Ananish Chaudhuri / Education

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

39m | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

14h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

1h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index