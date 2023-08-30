Turnover tax on beverages reduced to 3%

Economy

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 01:10 pm

Related News

Turnover tax on beverages reduced to 3%

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 01:10 pm
Turnover tax on beverages reduced to 3%

The government has reduced the turnover tax on the carbonated beverages industry to 3%, which was set at 5% for the current fiscal year. 

The decision will come into effect immediately, according to a notification by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Wednesday (30 August). 

Earlier, the government imposed a high turnover tax on the beverages industry to squeeze out more revenue from this sector, according to finance ministry officials.

Turnover tax on beverage may jump eight times

The existing turnover tax rate of 0.60% for the carbonated beverages industry was fixed at 5% from the next fiscal year, officials said, adding that the advance income tax paid for raw material imports will be counted as the minimum tax.

According to the Bangladesh Beverage Manufacturers' Association, this sector has an annual turnover of about Tk8,000 crore and some major market players have already invested about Tk10,000 crore. Of them, Akij Food and Beverage invested more than Tk800 crore. 

Coca-Cola franchise International Beverage and Abdul Monem Ltd invested Tk716 crore and Tk290 crore respectively for manufacturing beverages.

Transcom Beverage invested Tk756 crore, Globe Soft Drinks Tk565 crore, AST Beverage Tk384 crore, Pran Beverage Tk485 crore, Partex Beverage Tk229 crore, Sajeeb Corporation Tk140 crore and Meghna Group Tk336 crore.

The country's beverage sector has employed nearly 3.5 lakh people at production and distribution levels.

Top News

NBR / Turnover tax / Carbonated beverage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

2h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What astronauts have left on the moon

What astronauts have left on the moon

2h | TBS Stories
Everything else banned in French schools

Everything else banned in French schools

14h | TBS World
Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

15h | TBS SPORTS
Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day