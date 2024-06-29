Turning tragedy into triumph: Sarwar Alamgir's journey with Halda Group

Sarwar Alamgir, the founder of Halda Group, has turned personal tragedy into a thriving business empire, driven by a quest for justice and determination.

Born out of the tragic loss of his younger brother, Moktar Hossain Manik, in a violent incident in 1993, Sarwar's journey is one of resilience and entrepreneurial spirit.

Engaged in progressive student politics, Sarwar faced a harrowing ordeal when activists, mistaking his residence, attacked his family home in Chattogram's Fatikchhari upazila. In their search for him, they grievously injured his younger brother, who tragically passed away later in hospital.

Determined to avenge his brother's death, Sarwar sought refuge and counsel from elder political mentors in Dhaka. Advised against returning home due to threats on his own life, Sarwar was encouraged to stay in Dhaka where he found an opportunity in business.

"In 1993, I ventured into setting up telecom poles, which provided a stable income," Sarwar recounted. "This led to renting a garment factory in Mirpur by 1996, though we faced setbacks during the non-cooperation movement that year."

Undeterred, Sarwar shifted focus to Chattogram, where he embarked on a garment quota business, leveraging advice from local contacts. "With earnings from quota commissions, I co-founded a garment factory in 2001, but faced partnership challenges soon after," he explained.

Taking matters into his own hands, Sarwar established his own garment factory equipped with comprehensive production capabilities. "Through self-funding and strategic bank support, we thrived in the export garment sector for over a decade," he said.

However, Sarwar encountered new challenges in 2014 upon his election as upazila chairman. "Political pressures strained banking relationships, impacting business operations," Sarwar lamented.

"Despite financial hurdles, including increased interest rates, we sustained operations by liquidating assets, ensuring no employee layoffs," he added.

Today, Halda Group stands as a testament to Sarwar Alamgir's resilience and business acumen. What began with 120 employees and 30 machines has flourished into a workforce of over 3,000 and 800 machines across five establishments.

NFZ Teri Textile and Ultra Design and Fashion, among others, produce a diverse range of garments exported primarily to the United States. Additionally, Halda Accessories Industries specialises in garment accessories and another establishment focuses on housing construction.

"Quality has been our cornerstone," Sarwar emphasised. "Our products meet global standards, securing long-term partnerships with renowned international clients for over two decades."