Tripartite int’l trade summit showcases investment opportunities

To showcase specific private investment opportunities available in Bangladesh through technical discussions and matchmaking initiatives, Cityscape International Ltd facilitated an Indonesia-Malaysia-Bangladesh-based international summit on Sunday.

The seminar highlighted the resilience and competitiveness of the Bangladesh economy as well as the processes, incentives, and facilities offered by the Bangladesh government to foreign investors.

Ambassador of Indonesia to Bangladesh, Heru Hartanto Subolo, former Indonesian Trade minister Gita Irawan Wirjawan, Labuan IBFC Executive Chairman and CEO, Iskandar Bin Mohd Nuli, Cityscape Group Managing Director Nahid Sarwar, and directors Pavel Sarwar and Mustafa Moin Sarwar, shared their views at the summit held at Cityscape Tower on Gulshan Avenue in the capital.

Cityscape International Ltd, a Dhaka-based leading construction and real estate company, known for pioneering critical mega infrastructure ventures incorporating innovation and sustainable green technologies, presented its accomplishments and shared conceptual highlights of the Cityscape Lifestyle project to potential investors.



Investors executed business networking leads among key stakeholders from Malaysia and Indonesia and signed a Memorandum of Understanding for investment in the Cityscape Lifestyle project, which is the latest venture of this recognised company.

Investors from Indonesia, Malaysia, and Bangladesh discussed the scope to initiate trade and investment in various sectors and across markets.

Amongst others, investors and policymakers from various Indonesian, Malaysian and Bangladeshi organizations, along with high officials from the Bangladesh Ministry of Finance, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida), Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (Beza), Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), as well as different banks and non-banking financial institutions, were also present at the seminar.