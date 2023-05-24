Transsion opens new factory in Bangladesh

Transsion Holdings, a leading provider of smart devices and mobile services, has inaugurated its ISMARTU factory to meet the growing demand for smart devices in Bangladesh.

The new factory, located in the Meghna Industrial Economic Zone, Narayanganj, was officially opened by Transsion Holdings Chairman George Zhu and ISMARTU Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Rezwanul Hoque.

Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar connected online to the inauguration ceremony as chief guest while Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun was special guest on the occasion.

BTRC VICE Chairman Mohiuddin Ahmed and Song Yang, Economic and Commercial Counsellor of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh were guests of honour at the ceremony.

Meghna Group of Industries Chairman Mostafa Kamal, Google Partnerships Director Mahir Sahin, were also present to witness the momentous occasion.

ISMARTU Technology BD Limited, a subsidiary of Transsion Holdings, represents popular smart brands such as TECNO, itel, Infinix, oraimo and Syinix.

Chairman Zhu acknowledged Bangladesh as a strategic market for the company's business expansion.

With a large population of over 170 million people and increasing consumer demand for affordable smartphones with high-end features, Bangladesh presents significant market opportunities.

Zhu expressed optimism that the investment in Bangladesh through ISMARTU would not only accelerate company's local development but also contribute to the digitization and modernization process of Bangladesh.

Connecting over internet link, Minister Jabbar applauded Transsion for offering affordable devices in line with the government's commitment to bridging the digital gap among the people.

The total investment of the first phase of the new ISMARTU factory is about $22 million, which demonstrates Transsion's commitment to the local market. From design to construction, the new factory introduces more advanced production standards, with a more scientific layout to better meet the needs of modernized mobile phone production.

The ISMARTU factory, covering an area of over 22,000 square meters, is equipped with the latest technology and adheres to the highest international standards for quality and safety.

With a focus on streamlining the production process, the factory ensures efficiency and sustainability. This dedication allows Transsion to deliver top-quality smart devices to meet the ever-growing demand in Bangladesh.

The establishment of the ISMARTU factory in Bangladesh marks an important milestone for Transsion. The factory is expected to generate employment opportunities for over 2,000 local individuals, contributing to the local economy and supporting career growth within the region.

Transsion remains dedicated to investing in education and training, empowering local talent, and fostering skill development.