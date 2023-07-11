Transaction costs with India to decline by trading in rupee: BB Governor

Transaction costs during trade with India will be reduced with the introduction of the Taka-Rupee dual currency card, said said Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Taluker today.

"Dual currency cards are almost ready. It will be launched from September," the central bank governor said while speaking at the launching ceremony of "Bangladesh trade in Indian rupee INR" organised by Bangladesh Bank and Indian High Commission on Tuesday (11 July).

He also said, "I met the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das in Bangalore. I proposed two things to him. One of them is to trade in rupee."

"There is also a mental game involved in trading in rupees. When Indians will buy goods in their own currency, they will consider it as their own. I think it will increase our trade," he added.