Trading through Benapole remained suspended following Indian traders’ strike

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 08:17 pm

Commercial activities between Benapole and Petrapole land ports have been suspended since this morning following a strike called by Indian traders.

An Indian commercial body named Bongaon Good Transport Association suspended their operations protesting what they called a harassment by the Border Security Force (BSF) who are preventing transport workers including truck drivers from entering into the port without valid identity cards.

However, passenger movement between the two ports remained normal.

Hundreds of goods-laden trucks are awaiting on both sides raising fears of losses among the traders, said Benapole Import-Export Association's President Aminul Haque confirming the news.

Benapole C&F Staff Association's Cargo Secretary Rakib Hossain said the Indian good transport association informed them about their strike, saying the movement will continue until their internal issues with the BSF are settled.

