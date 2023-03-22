Trading system needs to be easier to increase foreign trade: BFTI CEO

Economy

TBS Report
22 March, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 09:39 pm

To increase foreign trade, it is important to make the trading system easy and reduce the business's operating costs, said The Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI) CEO Md Jafar Uddin. 

He made the remarks at a validation workshop, organised by the BFTI on 22 March, aimed at addressing the LDC graduation challenges and expand international trade, read a press release.

Senior Secretary of the ministry, Tapan Kanti Ghosh, was present as the chief guest in the meeting chaired by BFTI CEO Md Jafar Uddin.

The workshop was organised as part of the research programmes titled "WTO Special and Differential Treatment (S&DT) and Graduation Challenges" and "Simplification of Trade Procedures, Custom Modernisation, and Ease of Doing Business" under the commerce ministry's Bangladesh Regional Connectivity Project-1 initiative. 

Commerce Secretary said that Bangladesh will not receive any special or differential advantages in international trade after LDC graduation. 

"Hence, we have to ensure the diversification of exports, which will continue to develop even after graduation," he said.

Nusrat Jabeen Banu, additional secretary of the ministry, and Md Mijanur Rahman, project director of the BRCP-1, were also present as special guests at the conference.

Obaidul Azam, director of BFTI, was present as the moderator in the meeting, also attended by representatives of both the public and private sectors, added the release.
 

Economy of Bangladesh / BFTI

