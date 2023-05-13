Trading Corporation of Bangladesh increases sugar price by Tk10

Economy

TBS Report
13 May, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 07:36 pm

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh increases sugar price by Tk10

TBS Report
13 May, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 07:36 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) increased their price of sugar by Tk10 per kilogramme for their subsidised rates programme. 

The move came after the government allowed traders to increase the price of sugar by Tk16. This was met with heavy criticism.

The TCB disclosed the new price while announcing their sales programme, which will start from Sunday.

The letter announcing the programme and the new price was signed by TCB's Dhaka Region office Information Officer Md Humayun Kabir.

According to TCB's announcement, sugar will be sold at Tk70 per kg this time, which was Tk60 last month. 

Last December, the TCB had increased the price of lentils and sugar by Tk5 per kg.

