Traders stop stone, limestone imports through Sylhet ports to protest duty hike

Imports of stone and limestone through two land ports and 6 customs stations in the Sylhet region have been suspended for the last six days.

Local traders stopped the imports to protest the increase in duty (assessment value) on the import of stone and limestone.

They complained that the customs department has increased the assessment value on stone imports twice in the last four months.

Meanwhile, the strike has left land port and customs station workers jobless. They staged a protest in Bholaganj on Saturday to demand the resumption of stone imports.

Sylhet shares a border with India's Meghalaya state, which is rich in stone-limestone mines. Traders in the Sylhet region import stone from Meghalaya at a lower transport cost and slightly lower prices than other places.

In addition to Tamabil and Sheola land ports in Gowainghat and Beanibazar areas of Sylhet, traders import stone and limestone through the Bholaganj custom station in Companiganj, Bagli, Borochara, and Charagaon stations in Tahirpur of Sunamganj, and Ichamati and Chela stations in Chatak.

According to the Customs Department, an average of 20,000 tonnes of stone and limestone are imported daily through land ports and customs stations in the Sylhet region.

The importers mentioned that they used to import stone and limestone at a maximum price of $8 to $10 per tonne. However, 20% to 30% of these stones are of low quality and have to be thrown away.

They said the National Board of Revenue fixed the import price of stone at $11 and limestone at $11.50 until July last year.

On 4 January, the Customs sent a letter to increase the assessment value by $1.25 to $13 in the case of stone and $13.50 in the case of limestone. Enraged by this, the traders stopped the import of stone and limestone through all land ports and customs stations of Sylhet division from 8 January.