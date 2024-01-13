Traders stop stone, limestone imports through Sylhet ports to protest duty hike

Economy

Debashish Debu
13 January, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 09:35 pm

Related News

Traders stop stone, limestone imports through Sylhet ports to protest duty hike

The importers said the customs department has increased the assessment value on stone imports twice in the last four months.

Debashish Debu
13 January, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 09:35 pm
Tamabil Land Port: Photo: TBS
Tamabil Land Port: Photo: TBS

Imports of stone and limestone through two land ports and 6 customs stations in the Sylhet region have been suspended for the last six days.

Local traders stopped the imports to protest the increase in duty (assessment value) on the import of stone and limestone.

They complained that the customs department has increased the assessment value on stone imports twice in the last four months.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, the strike has left land port and customs station workers jobless. They staged a protest in Bholaganj on Saturday to demand the resumption of stone imports.

Sylhet shares a border with India's Meghalaya state, which is rich in stone-limestone mines. Traders in the Sylhet region import stone from Meghalaya at a lower transport cost and slightly lower prices than other places.

In addition to Tamabil and Sheola land ports in Gowainghat and Beanibazar areas of Sylhet, traders import stone and limestone through the Bholaganj custom station in Companiganj, Bagli, Borochara, and Charagaon stations in Tahirpur of Sunamganj, and Ichamati and Chela stations in Chatak.

According to the Customs Department, an average of 20,000 tonnes of stone and limestone are imported daily through land ports and customs stations in the Sylhet region.

The importers mentioned that they used to import stone and limestone at a maximum price of $8 to $10 per tonne. However, 20% to 30% of these stones are of low quality and have to be thrown away.

They said the National Board of Revenue fixed the import price of stone at $11 and limestone at $11.50 until July last year.

On 4 January, the Customs sent a letter to increase the assessment value by $1.25 to $13 in the case of stone and $13.50 in the case of limestone. Enraged by this, the traders stopped the import of stone and limestone through all land ports and customs stations of Sylhet division from 8 January.

Top News

Sylhet / stone import

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

13h | Panorama
Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

2d | Photo Stories

More Videos from TBS

AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

46m | Videos
Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

3h | Videos
The story of the tire-men

The story of the tire-men

1h | Videos
300 homes destroyed in Kawran Bazar slum fire

300 homes destroyed in Kawran Bazar slum fire

5h | Videos