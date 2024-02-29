Traders demand reduction in charges for imports at land ports, customs

Importers and exporters have demanded a decrease in the existing fees for labor handling, equipment, product loading and unloading, etc for imported goods at land ports and customs stations of the country.

In addition, they also called for an increase in logistics capacity of ports, development of communication and road transport infrastructure, and prevention of "unnecessary harassment" of traders at the ports.

These were urged during a meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Land Port, Border Trade, Transit and Transshipment for Sylhet Division at the chamber office in the capital on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting as the chief guest, chamber President Mahbubul Alam said with the expansion of trade, commerce and industry, the country's land ports and customs stations assumed a crucial role.

"From India alone, we import around $16 billion worth of goods annually, of which the lion's share comes through land trade," he said.

He further urged increasing the capacity of land ports and customs stations to expand the country's international trade.

To address the challenges faced in import-export trade, particularly at land ports and customs stations, the chamber president has requested proposals from business people.

In his speech, Director In-Charge of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Land Port, Border Trade, Transit and Transshipment, chamber Director Falah Uddin Ali Ahmed said the costs for handling coal and stone during import-export processes at land ports are disproportionately high compared to the market rates. Moreover, 15% VAT is added to it, creating additional pressure on the importers.

He also proposed increasing the dumping area in the ports.

Chairman of the committee, Ahmed Sakhawat Salim Chowdhury said the development of road transport and communication infrastructure at land ports and customs stations is vital to reduce the cost of transporting goods and improve the competitiveness of businesses.