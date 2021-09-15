Trade thru Ctg port reaches pre-pandemic level

Economy

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
15 September, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 12:59 pm

Related News

Trade thru Ctg port reaches pre-pandemic level

Chattogram customs house’s revenue collection crossed Tk4,410 crore in August 2021, up from Tk3,265 crore a year ago and Tk2,927 crore in 2019

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
15 September, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 12:59 pm

Exports and imports through the Chattogram port have reached pre-pandemic levels, riding on an ongoing recovery in global trade.

In August this year,  the country's premier port handled 2,76,690 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers in contrast to 2,41,867 TEUs in the same month a year ago, according to the Chattogram Port Authority.

In January-March 2020, the number was 2,59,000 TEUs on an average before the pandemic had hit the country.

Md Omar Faruk, secretary of Chattagram Port Authority (CPA), told The Business Standard, "The export-import activities through the port are returning to normal. Container handling has already reached the pre-pandemic levels. We hope that our business volume will increase further if no further new wave of Covid-19 gets in the way."

Chattogram customs house's revenue collection crossed Tk4,410 crore in August 2021, up from Tk3,265 crore a year ago and Tk2,927 crore in 2019.

Mohammad Fakhrul Alam, commissioner at the Chattogram Customs, told TBS, "We are very much happy to have achieved nearly 35% growth."

CPA Secretary Omar Faruk said container handling will increase by 4.5 lakh TEUs next year when the construction of the Patenga container terminal will be completed.

Businessmen said they are relieved the country's export and import activities through the port made a turnaround after a long hold-up.

Port activities were about to get normal this January when container handling reached 2,80,222 TEUs – just shy of a few thousands from a year ago, but the advent of the second wave then played spoilsport, taking businesses to a halt, according to port authorities and Chattogram customs.

Now, with the Covid-19 situation improving both locally and internationally, activities at the port have got back on track, they said.

Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) Vice-President Syed Mohammad Tanvir said, "All over the world the Covid-19 situation is improving, business activities resumed and exports and imports through the Chattogram port also increased."

In April 2020, container handling dropped to 1,32,921 TEUs from 2,85,979 TEUs in January after the government had declared a countrywide shutdown to contain Covid-19.

Chattogram Customs Commissioner Fakhrul Alam said, "Our team is working to create an honest and business-friendly environment. We have made utmost effort in maintaining consistency in revenue collection. As a result, it has been possible to achieve growth. We will try to maintain this trend till the end of the financial year."

CCCI President Mahbubul Alam said, "Positive growth is good news for our economy. It has been proved that we are recovering from the pandemic-induced losses month by month. This success must be sustained. For this, all stakeholders will have to work sincerely."

Bangladesh / Top News

Chattogram / Chattogram Port Authority / Chattogram Port / ctg port

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers