Trade through Akhaura Port suspended for Tripura polls

Economy

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 09:51 pm

Related News

Trade through Akhaura Port suspended for Tripura polls

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 09:51 pm
Trade through Akhaura Port suspended for Tripura polls

Export and import activities through Akhaura Land Port in Brahmanbaria have remain suspended due to the Tripura Assembly elections in India scheduled for today.  

Akhaura Land Port Importers and Exporters Association General Secretary Shafiqul Islam said that in a letter Indian traders urged for discontinuation of trade activities for two days, February 15-16, in the context of the assembly polls. 

However, travellers of the two countries can cross through the land port during this time.

After the weekly holiday on Friday, trade through the port will resume from Saturday, added Shafiqul. 

Bangladesh / Top News

akhaura / export / Tripura

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

1d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

1d | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

1d | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

3h | TBS Stories
BPL final tickets to start from 300 taka

BPL final tickets to start from 300 taka

6h | TBS SPORTS
5 mistakes while charging smartphones

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

12h | Tech Talk
How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

5
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed

6
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms