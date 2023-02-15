Trade through Akhaura Port suspended for Tripura polls

Export and import activities through Akhaura Land Port in Brahmanbaria have remain suspended due to the Tripura Assembly elections in India scheduled for today.

Akhaura Land Port Importers and Exporters Association General Secretary Shafiqul Islam said that in a letter Indian traders urged for discontinuation of trade activities for two days, February 15-16, in the context of the assembly polls.

However, travellers of the two countries can cross through the land port during this time.

After the weekly holiday on Friday, trade through the port will resume from Saturday, added Shafiqul.