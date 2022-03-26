Trade leaders for branding Bangladesh through ‘Flags for Friendship’

Business leaders have taken up an initiative called "Flags for Friendship" to highlight the country's progress by hoisting the national flag in foreign cargo vessels that frequently anchor at Chattogram port.

A total of eight trade organisations including the Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KBCCI), the Bangladesh-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BVCCI), the Bangladesh-Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BPCCI), the Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce ‍and Industry (DBCCI), the Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) have already joined the programme, while others are being drawn in gradually, said Shahab Uddin Khan, convener of the programme and adviser to the KBCCI, in a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Saturday.

"Bangladesh is an example of achieving success in various sectors. We want to broadcast these achievements to the whole world through this programme with a slogan "Shore to Shore," he said.

"When we hand over our flag to the officials of a foreign ship, then they will get to know more about Bangladesh. We have plans to hold ceremonies where senior officials including the ambassadors and foreign ministers of the countries concerned will be invited," he said.

Under the programme, Bangladesh's flag will be formally hoisted on ships at the ports of different countries.

A bilateral committee consisting representatives of Bangladesh and of other countries concerned will be formed under the Flags for Friendship initiative.

The committee will conduct a comprehensive campaign of Flags for Friendship at home and abroad. All the information, updates and contents of this schedule will be posted regularly and live on the website.

The committee will also organise various bilateral programmes.

Replying to a question, Shahab Uddin said, "We hope that cargo ships will officially arrive at Chattogram port this year carrying the flag of Bangladesh alongside their respective flags. We have already contacted the embassies of the concerned countries including our government in this regard."

Flags for Friendship Co-Convener Kazi Azizul Islam, President of KBCCI and Member Secretary of the Committee Akbar Al Hakim, BPCCI President and Executive Member Sayed M Rahman also spoke at the press briefing.