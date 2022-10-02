Trade deficit stands at $4.55 billion in July-August 

Economy

Sakhawat Prince
02 October, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 08:34 pm

Related News

Trade deficit stands at $4.55 billion in July-August 

Sakhawat Prince
02 October, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 08:34 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The country's trade deficit sees a slow rise amid measures taken by the central bank to restrict the import of various daily necessities in a bid to keep the reserves stable.

In the July-August period of fiscal 2022-23, the trade deficit stood at $4.55 billion, an increase of 6.30% or $27 million compared to $4.28 billion in the same period last fiscal. The data was disclosed in the latest monthly balance of payments of the central bank published Sunday (2 October). 

In the first month of FY 2022, the trade deficit increased by $73 million dollars to $2.08 billion, which is 35.09% compared to the previous fiscal year in July.

However, in the second month of August, it increased by only 6.30% to $2.47 billion. As such, it is seen that the country's trade deficit is gradually decreasing.

A $2.47 billion trade deficit prevailed from October to June of the last financial year.

The sector insiders said that the trade deficit increased significantly due to an abnormal increase in imports in the outgoing financial year.

However, since the beginning of this year, the amount of imports is decreasing due to which the amount of trade deficit is decreasing.

According to the central bank report, the export volume was almost 8% higher than the import volume in the two months of the current fiscal year.

During this period, Bangladesh imported goods worth $12.69 billion which was an increase of 17% year-on-year. But the exports stood at $8.13 billion during the same period which is an increase of 24% compared to the last year.

AB Mirza Azizul Islam, economist and former financial adviser to the caretaker government told The Business Standard that if the trade deficit continues to grow it will put pressure on reserves as the dollar earnings fall short of dollar payments.

He also noted that the country's reserves are at $36 billion, but still not an alarming situation as it can cover four months of import bills.

Emphasising the need for increasing remittances, Mirza Aziz said efforts should be made to explore new sources for remittance.

Referring to Malaysia's relaxation of manpower recruitment and South Korea's eagerness, he said efforts should also be made to send skilled workers to Middle East countries.

About 10 lakh people went abroad again in the outgoing financial year in the country.

Meanwhile, the country received a seventh-month low of $1.54 billion in remittances in September.

Imports started to slow down in July after the Bangladesh Bank tightened import policies to save foreign exchange reserves amid rising dollar prices.

Import in terms of LC (Letter of Credit) settlement dropped 20% in August from the previous month.

LC payments stood at $5.93 billion in August, a drop from $7.42 billion in the previous month, according to the latest report of the Bangladesh Bank.

According to central bank officials, the regulator is discouraging imports of all types of goods except essential items amid depleting foreign currency reserves.

Meanwhile, the trade deficit at the end of the outgoing 2021-22 fiscal year stood at $33.25 billion, which is the highest in the history of the country. At the same time, the deficit in the current account balance of foreign transactions also exceeded $18.5 billion.

Top News

Trade Deficit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe organisation not only saves you time but also a lot of money because we frequently buy new items when we can&#039;t find the old ones. Photo: Collected

Why is it important to re-organise your closet?

7h | Mode
Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

9h | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

1h | Videos
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

21h | Videos
Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

21h | Videos
Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets