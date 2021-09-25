Tourists, buyers rush to Barishal floating markets after reopening

Economy

M Jahirul Islam Jewel
25 September, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 09:32 am

Related News

Tourists, buyers rush to Barishal floating markets after reopening

Around 130-140 tonne guava is sold in the floating markets daily

M Jahirul Islam Jewel
25 September, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 09:32 am
Bhimruli floating guava market is the largest of its kind in Bangladesh. PHOTOS: TANMOY KAIRY
Bhimruli floating guava market is the largest of its kind in Bangladesh. PHOTOS: TANMOY KAIRY

Highlights:

  • Currently, guava is sold at Tk15-20 per kg while it was sold at Tk3-5 per kg during lockdown.
  • Around 130-140 tonne guava is sold daily.
  • The daily transaction of the markets is around Tk40-50 lakh.
  • 4,000-5,000 tourists visit the floating markets and surrounding areas daily.
  • Around 200-250 small boats and 100 trawlers carry around tourists there.

Hundreds of small boats carrying guava move through the canals every day to reach the floating markets in Barishal, attracting thousands of tourists.

The largest floating markets are at Vimruli area in Jhalakathi and Atgharkariana area in Nesarabad upazila of Pirojpur. All the tourist spots surrounding them were vacant during the lockdown, but after lifting it in August, the tourists have been flocking there from all over the country. 

The two-hundred-year-old floating markets sit every morning round the year, but they are most thriving during the monsoon season when guava and hog plum grow, said the local people.

The markets are famous for selling guava but they also sell all kinds of local vegetables and fruits from early morning to midday.

Many wholesale buyers go to the markets early in the morning for buying the agricultural goods available there.

Currently the farmers are getting very good price for guava, but during the lockdown they had to face a crisis of buyers, so they sold their goods for a very low price.

"Now the guava is sold at Tk15-20 per kg while it was sold at Tk3-5 per kg during lockdown," said Suvrojeet a wholesale buyer in Barishal.

"The demand for guava has been increasing across the country after the lockdown was lifted," he said adding that this season guava farmers were paid good price for their products.

Around 130-140 tonne guava is sold in the markets daily, according to the buyers and sellers there.

The daily transaction of the markets is around Tk40-50 lakh including tourists' expenditure.

PHOTOS: TANMOY KAIRY
PHOTOS: TANMOY KAIRY

Tourists love journey by boat

The tourists like to visit the places surrounding the markets to enjoy travelling by boats on the canals flowing through guava orchards.

Every day around 4,000-5,000 tourists visit the markets and the surrounding areas, according to the estimation of local traders and farmers.

Around 200-250 small boats and 100 trawlers run in the areas to carry around the tourists.

Farmers sell a large volume of guava to the tourists for a good price, said Shanjoy Halder, a guava farmer from Jhalakathi Sadar upazila.

"The tourists are a blessing for us as we can sell our agriculture products to them for a fair price," he added.

Every farmer in the area has a small boat and they earn a good amount of money by offering trips for the tourists.

Either the farmer himself or some other male members of his family go to the market with the small boats for carrying the tourists.  Many of the boatmen serving the tourists are school or college students.

"I earn around Tk500-700 daily by carrying travellers on my boat," said Ripon Das, a student of class 10 who regularly carries tourists on his small boat.

"It is a great pleasure to watch the beauty of the floating market and guava orchards when we travel by the beautiful small boats," said Al Muin a tourist from Dhaka.

Different groups of local university students have set up 10 parks inside the guava orchards in Jhalakathi and Pirojpur and they offer different types of foods including lunch for the tourists.

"We are earning Tk5,000-7,000 daily during the pick season by selling food," said Debashis, an entrepreneur of one of those parks.

To attract visitors, the local administration has provided good sanitation system and water supply at the tourist spots.  Those tourist sites also have good road connection with all parts of the country.

Top News

Barishal floating markets / Tourists / Buyers / Barishal

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

1d | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

1d | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

1d | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals