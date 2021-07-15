Tourism industry to get T1,000 crore loan from banks

Bangladesh Bank has instructed all scheduled banks to provide Tk1,000 crore loan to the tourism industry under the declared stimulus package.

The tourism industry will get the loan at 4% interest rate to pay the salaries of hotel, motel and theme park staffs.

According to a circular issued on Thursday, the Banking Regulations and Policy Department of the central bank will set the limit of loan as per the information provided by all scheduled banks by 25 July.

The commercial banks, on the basis of banker-customer relationship, can give the loan for one year to the coronavirus-hit hotels, motels and theme parks under the prime minister's declared stimulus package, the Bangladesh Bank said.

The highest interest rate is set at 8%. The borrower institution will pay 4% of the interest while the government will pay the rest 4% interest in the form of subsidies.