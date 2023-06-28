Tk922cr plastic crates market in Rajshahi for mango transport

Centering the mango transportation in Rajshahi region, the plastic crates market size now stands at Tk922 crore. However, despite being a huge market for transporting mangoes, none of these crates are made in the country, according to crate traders.

After harvesting mangoes from the orchard, plastic crates are required to transport them from one district to another in a standard manner as crates can protect the juicy fruit from external injuries.

Crate traders said throughout the year, they collect these crates from importers who purchase various fruits, including apples, oranges, grapes, pears, and dates from abroad, which are packaged in crates. Then they sell those to orchard owners and mango traders during the mango season.

Depending on quality, each 20 kg capacity plastic crate is being sold at Tk150-280 in the market. Four types of quality crates are generally available in the market. If 1 tonne equals 1000 kg, 50 crates are required to transport 1 tonne of mangoes.

Accordingly, 4.61 crore pieces of crates are required to transport about 11 lakh tonnes of mangoes. On average Tk200 per piece, the market value of which is Tk922 crore.

According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in Rajshahi division, this year the mango production target was set at 1,152,506 tonnes in Rajshahi, Natore, Chapainawabganj, and Naogaon. Almost 80% of mangoes produced here are transported to different parts of the country.

Badal Ali, a crates trader in Rajshahi, said "We collect these crates from different parts of the country and sell these in Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Panchagarh, and Satkhira during the mango season. I sell 70,000 pieces of crates in each mango season on average."

There are 30 to 40 crate traders in Bagha Upazila, he said.

Shafiqur Rahman, the owner of a mango orchard, said he needs at least 350 to 400 pieces of crates per day to transport mangoes. He sends about 200 maunds of mangoes every day to different parts of the country through courier services.

For unharmed transportation of mangos, buyers have to spend an additional Tk200 per crate for transporting 20 kg of mangoes.

Regarding the crates business, Masudur Rahman Rinku, president of the Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said "To tap its potential, I will talk to businesses concerned about whether any initiative can be taken to make plastic crates in Bscic-2 in Rajshahi."

Md Shamsul Wadud, additional director of the DAE, Rajshahi Divisional, said there has been bumper mango production in four districts this year. It is necessary to develop a large market for mangoes outside the country.