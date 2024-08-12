Tk92,261cr embezzled from banks in last 15 years: CPD

Between 2008-2023, Tk92,261, equivalent to 12% of the national budget of FY24, was embezzled in 24 major banking scams, the Centre for Policy Dialogue said at an event today (12 August).

At the event titled "Bringing Discipline in the Banking Sector: What Should be Done Immediately", the CPD also said there had been an erosion of public trust in the banking sector due to the continuous deterioration of the health of the sector and inadequate measures taken by the policymakers of the former government.

Keynote speaker Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the CPD, chalked out a slew of recommendations.

The CPD asked that commercial banks be strengthened, the independence of Bangladesh Bank be upheld, a conducive legal and judicial environment be created and integrity and availability of timely data be ensured.

It identified that credit-worthiness was judged mainly by political worthiness, while also highlighting the rate of rescheduled loans recovery – 33% for first time rescheduled loans and 30% for third time rescheduled loans.

It urged that repeated rescheduling and write-offs of NPLs be stopped permanently.

The CPD also said several banks were "clinically dead", recommending that such banks be allowed to close down.

On the issue of embezzlement, it urged that all individuals involved in fraudulent activities be investigated and brought to justice.

The advocacy group also said a single corporation had gained control of over seven private commercial banks and this should not be allowed.

It further said the number of judges dealing with the Financial Loan Court Act 2003 and Bankruptcy Act 1997 should be increased to ensure speedy disposal of loan default cases and to reduce the backlog.

At the briefing, CPD Distinguished Fellow Prof Mustafizur Rahman, Research Director Khondaker Golam Moazzem, Senior Research Fellow Towfiqul Islam Khan were present among others.

