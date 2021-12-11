Tk35 crore deficit in revenue collection in Hili land port in 5 months of 2021-22

The deficit in revenue collection from the Hili land port in Dinajpur stood at Tk35.27 crore in the first five months of the current fiscal year 2021-22 against the target of Tk197.58 crore set by the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

The NBR set a higher target of revenue collection, Tk453.7 crore, for this fiscal after revenue collection exceeded the target in the last fiscal year. In 2020-21, the revenue collection target was Tk314 crore.

Officials of the land port said the revenue collection is higher than that in the previous fiscal year even though the collection fell short of the target for this fiscal.

SM Nurul Alam Khan, Revenue Officer, Hili Land Port Customs Station, said it is not possible to achieve the desired target as the NBR set a much higher target for revenue collection from this port in 2021-22.

However, so far the revenue collection in the current financial year is higher than the previous financial year. For example, in November alone, the revenue growth in this financial year is 22% as compared to the same time in the previous financial year. In the current fiscal, against the target of Tk40.32 crore in November, Tk32.54 crore was raised, he added.