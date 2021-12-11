Tk35 crore deficit in revenue collection in Hili land port in 5 months of 2021-22

Economy

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 10:20 pm

Related News

Tk35 crore deficit in revenue collection in Hili land port in 5 months of 2021-22

Officials of the land port said the revenue collection is higher than that in the previous fiscal year even though the collection fell short of the target for this fiscal

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 10:20 pm
Tk35 crore deficit in revenue collection in Hili land port in 5 months of 2021-22

The deficit in revenue collection from the Hili land port in Dinajpur stood at Tk35.27 crore in the first five months of the current fiscal year 2021-22 against the target of Tk197.58 crore set by the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

The NBR set a higher target of revenue collection, Tk453.7 crore, for this fiscal after revenue collection exceeded the target in the last fiscal year. In 2020-21, the revenue collection target was Tk314 crore.

Officials of the land port said the revenue collection is higher than that in the previous fiscal year even though the collection fell short of the target for this fiscal.

SM Nurul Alam Khan, Revenue Officer, Hili Land Port Customs Station, said it is not possible to achieve the desired target as the NBR set a much higher target for revenue collection from this port in 2021-22. 

However, so far the revenue collection in the current financial year is higher than the previous financial year. For example, in November alone, the revenue growth in this financial year is 22% as compared to the same time in the previous financial year. In the current fiscal, against the target of Tk40.32 crore in November, Tk32.54 crore was raised, he added.

Top News

Hili land port / Revenue collection

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

13h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

12h | Panorama
Influencers on stage with minister Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Courtesy

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award: Celebrating creativity, enterprise and the art of influence

13h | Pursuit
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1d | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

1d | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1d | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’