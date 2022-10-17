With Tk300cr investment, Far Chemical enters spinning business 

Economy

Salah Uddin Mahmud
17 October, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 11:20 pm

Related News

With Tk300cr investment, Far Chemical enters spinning business 

The company may jump into the commercial production after one-month trial run  

Salah Uddin Mahmud
17 October, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 11:20 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

Far Chemical Industries entered the spinning industry by starting production on a trial basis Monday, according to a company disclosure, as the stock market-listed firm aims at tapping deemed export potentials.

The business diversification costs Far Chemical Tk300 crore in the spinning investment, according to the company disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website.    

The firm has arranged the investment by bank loans and from its own sources. 

The company's daily spinning capacity is 18 tonnes, but the rolling blackouts now cripple 30% of the production, according to the official data. 

Far Chemical initially set up 33,600 spindles in the production line in Narayanganj's Rupganj, as the new spinning machines have been imported from Germany, Italy, Japan and Switzerland.

The annual revenue of the spinning unit will be around Tk230 crore, while 15% net profit will be generated from the total revenue, said the management of the firm.

Md Humayun Kabir, director of marketing of Far Group, said they will jump into commercial production after one month if the trial yields positive outputs.  

He said there is a huge potential in the local apparel backward linkage sector and it is burgeoning day by day. "We set up the spinning unit to meet the growing demand," he added.

Far Chemical – a concern of Far Group – manufactures and exports chemical products to different export-oriented textiles, dyeing, and apparel industries.

Humayun Kabir said their chemical factory in Cumilla is now under construction. If the plummeting chemical market takes a further nosedive, the spinning set-up will replace the chemical production lines in Cumilla Export Processing Zones.  

Despite the major development, the company's share price declined on Monday as overall price indices in the DSE were downward.

The last trading price of Far Chemical shares was Tk12.20 at DSE on Monday.

Far Group was established in 1993 to make 100% export-oriented sweaters. The group has two other firms – ML Dyeing and RN Spinning Mills that were listed in the capital market.

Earlier, Far Chemical Industries Limited decided to merge with SF Textile Industries Limited, a non-listed public limited firm, subject to the approval of shareholders and relevant authorities.

As per the statement, Far Chemical will take over all assets and liabilities of SF Textile Industries – a 100% export-oriented yarn-spinning company that has been in operation since 2016.

Far Chemical Industries recommended a 1% cash dividend for the year ended on 30 June 2021.

As of 30 September 2022, the sponsors and directors jointly hold 30.24% of shares, institutions hold 13.81% of shares and the general public holds 55.95% of shares in the company.

Top News

Far Chemical Industries Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

9h | Thoughts
KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

10h | Brands
Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

11h | Brands
To be a driving instructor, one needs an instructor’s licence for which s/he needs a professional heavy transport driving licence. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Does your driving instructor have a licence?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

2h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

5h | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos
Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

6
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine