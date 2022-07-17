Tk25K chairs, Tk85K tables for office assistants!

Economy

Jahidul Islam
17 July, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 12:09 pm

Related News

Tk25K chairs, Tk85K tables for office assistants!

Jahidul Islam
17 July, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 12:09 pm

An ergonomic chair for Tk15,000-Tk25,000 and a table for Tk45,000-Tk85,000 – this is how much the public administration ministry wants to spend on office furniture for its grade-20 staff, the lowest paid government employees, at the Department of Government Transport Pool.

The ministry in a proposal has sought Tk9 crore for purchasing furniture under a project to construct a multi-storey building with multi-level car parking facilities involving a cost of over Tk436 crore.

But the Project Evaluation Committee, at a meeting, has questioned the rationale behind such inflated pricing and sent it back for a logical revision.

As per estimated prices, each table for office assistants, accounting assistants and cashiers will cost Tk45,000, while one for office assistants at the Law Wing has been priced at Tk65,000.  Tables for four office assistants at the Bangla Language Implementation Cell will cost Tk85,000 each, and a revolving chair for them will be purchased at Tk25,000, according to the Planning Commission.

The commission has suggested choosing furniture types as per job grades of employees and re-estimating purchasing costs in keeping with current market prices.

Leading furniture makers Hatil, Otobi and Navana now sell an office chair at Tk6,000-Tk9,000 depending on quality, while they charge a minimum of Tk7,000 for a table.

Utpol Kumar, assistant manager at Otobi's Panthapath outlet, said the firm also sells chairs at Tk20,000-Tk25,000. The buyers of such chairs are well-off people.

The chairs bought from Otobi for government officials range between Tk8,000 and Tk9,000, he also said. 

Prices of tables for chief executives and managing directors start from Tk24,000 each, he added, noting that a secretariat table is sold at the same price.

At the outlet of Navana Furniture at the same location, an executive chair sells at a minimum of Tk9,000. Prices of all official chairs and tables are almost similar to Otobi's. 

As per a circular issued by the public administration ministry, only assistant secretaries to higher officials are entitled to get revolving chairs. 

Experts have questioned the rationale behind the ministry's proposal to purchase revolving chairs for grade-20 employees at Tk25,000 each.

Ali Imam Majumder, former secretary of the Cabinet Division, said such inflated price estimates for government projects are nothing but madness. It is an attempt to waste resources. 

"At present, a secretariat table is available for Tk85,000. Why should this table be given to office assistants? Will they study there? Will they see files?" he questioned.

Under the Tk436 crore project, a 20-storey building will be constructed. Half of it will be used for multi-level car parking. There will be facilities for 802 cars to be parked there. As a result, traffic congestion at the secretariat area will be eased as claimed in the project document.

Once the project, following necessary revision, gets the go-ahead from the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, the Department of Government Transport Pool and Public Works Department will implement it by June 2025.

Md Mamun Al Rashid, member of the Physical Infrastructure Division and secretary of the Planning Division, said objections were raised in the PEC meeting about three conference rooms in the new building, but it was informed that various meetings are often held in the Department of Government Transport Pool's building.

The meeting agreed on the need for a new building of the transport department because of an increase in the number of government vehicles, but it recommended bringing down estimated costs in some sectors to a reasonable level, Md Mamun Al Rashid, who presided over the meeting, stated.

At the meeting It was also recommended that a study report be prepared on what kind of impact this building will have on the traffic situation in the capital.

Stating that the project proposal has been sent back with various recommendations, he said the process of presenting the proposal before Ecnec will get underway after necessary revision is submitted to the commission.

A public administration ministry official, who was engaged in preparing the project proposal, said the number of employees at the Department of Government Transport Pool will increase slightly. Considering this, more furniture than with the existing manpower in the organogram is being purchased.

Some wings of the ministry will be shifted to the new building. Furniture is also being bought for them under this project, he noted.

Asked about the rationale behind the proposal to buy a chair worth Tk25,000, he declined to make comments and passed the question to the Department of Government Transport Pool.

But Transport Commissioner Md Abdus Sattar could not be contacted as he declined to meet this reporter.

Top News

furniture / Government employees

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

1h | In Focus
TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

1d | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

1d | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

US inflation hits 40-year high

41m | Videos
Can you depend on freelancing for your whole life?

Can you depend on freelancing for your whole life?

1h | Videos
73% people of the country cannot buy healthy food

73% people of the country cannot buy healthy food

1h | Videos
China follows 'wait and see' policy in Sri Lanka crisis

China follows 'wait and see' policy in Sri Lanka crisis

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD