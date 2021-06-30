Tk 6,03,681 cr budget for FY2021-22 passed 

The parliament today passed the national budget of Tk 6,03,681 crore for the 2021-22 financial year, biggest in the country's history, aiming to strengthen the growth of the pandemic-hit economy.

The budget is designed with special priority to health, agriculture, social safety nets, employments, food and disaster management and food security apart from addressing the Covid-19 related issues.

The GDP size for the next fiscal has been set at Tk 34,56,040 crore.

The approved budget is Tk 35,681 crore higher than the original budget size of the FY2020-21 fiscal year, which was Tk 5,68,000 crore.

Earlier, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the budget before the parliament on 3 June with a theme of - 'Priority on lives and livelihoods, tomorrow's Bangladesh'.

