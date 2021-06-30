Tk 6,03,681 cr budget for FY2021-22 passed 

Economy

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 03:38 pm

Related News

Tk 6,03,681 cr budget for FY2021-22 passed 

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 03:38 pm
Tk 6,03,681 cr budget for FY2021-22 passed 

The parliament today passed the national budget of Tk 6,03,681 crore for the 2021-22 financial year, biggest in the country's history, aiming to strengthen the growth of the pandemic-hit economy.

The budget is designed with special priority to health, agriculture, social safety nets, employments, food and disaster management and food security apart from addressing the Covid-19 related issues.

The GDP size for the next fiscal has been set at Tk 34,56,040 crore.

The approved budget is Tk 35,681 crore higher than the original budget size of the FY2020-21 fiscal year, which was Tk 5,68,000 crore.

Earlier, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the budget before the parliament on 3 June with a theme of - 'Priority on lives and livelihoods, tomorrow's Bangladesh'.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Budget 2021-22 FY / Budget

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

19m | Videos
Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

20h | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

2
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

4
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

5
Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia
Bangladesh

Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia

6
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  