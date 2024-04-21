Ticfa meeting: US chalks out 11-point plan centring labour rights in Bangladesh to ensure duty-, quota-free access

To pave the way for Bangladesh to regain the General Scheme of Preference (GSP), the US has issued an 11-point action plan aimed at improving labour conditions in Bangladesh, including taking action against those involved in labour harassment and against factory owners and individuals who violate labour rights.

The United States presented this action plan at the "US-Bangladesh Ticfa Intersessional Meeting" held in Dhaka today (21 April) under the Trade and Investment Agreement Framework (Ticfa).

Speaking to The Business Standard following the Ticfa Council meeting, Senior Secretary of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh, who led the Bangladesh delegation at the meeting, said, "If we improve the labour rights situation in Bangladesh, we can get the benefits of duty-free and quota-free market access to the US."

The commerce secretary – referring to what was communicated by US' delegation team leader Brendan Lynch, also assistant USTR representative for South and Central Asia and US Ambassador Peter Haas – said, "We can also reap the benefits of the United States International Development Finance Corporation funds."

In the "Bangladesh Labor Action Plan" presented today, the US said Bangladesh had to take "meaningful actions to prevent and hold those responsible accountable for acts of violence and harassment against union organisers, workers and legal protest activities."

It also asked that criminal charges against labour activists be either dropped or resolved.

The US further asked the government to hold accountable factory owners, management and private individuals responsible for violating labour rights under the Bangladesh Labour Act and to investigate allegations about such violations.

It further asked that the Bangladesh Labour Act (BLA) be amended in consultation with the International Labour Organization to maintain consistency with international labour laws.

Among the amendments, it asked that labour unions be allowed to have access to the official number of workers when attempting to form a union, alongside a stipulation allowing for legal action to be taken against employees who fail to maintain such a register.

Another amendment called for eliminating "excessive" restrictions on the right to strike and severe penalties for illegal strikes.

The US also asked the government to "take measures to ensure workers in the export processing zones [EPZs] can fully exercise their rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining."

In this regard, it asked that EPZs be brought under the BLA.

The US also asked to "ensure that the amendment to the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority Section-34 is fully disseminated and implemented in the Special Economic Zones [SEZs] to ensure workers are able to organise and collectively bargain."

The section-34 mentioned deals with the applicability of laws on Workers Welfare Association and Industrial Relations.

Bangladesh was expected to request the US for duty-free, quota-free market access for Bangladeshi apparel produced from US cotton to its market during the meeting today.

During the Ticfa meeting held in Washington last November, Bangladesh made the same requests, but the US did not respond to those.

According to the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, the market share of US cotton in Bangladesh was 9% two years ago. It has now increased to about 14% after the abolition of double fumigation.

In this context, Bangladesh has decided to present a strong argument that the United States should provide duty-free export facilities to RMG products manufactured in Bangladesh using cotton imported from the US. However, Bangladesh has decided not to make any request for the reinstatement of the GSP facility in the country's market.

Bangladesh's apparel exports to the US are decreasing despite the increase in cotton imports from the country. According to data published by the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) on 4 April, Bangladesh's garment exports to the United States were $1.18 billion in January-February, which is 19.24% less than the same period last year. In January-February last year, the amount was $1.46 billion.

The US imported 395.69 million square metres of apparel items from Bangladesh in the January-February period this year -- which is about 12.79% lower than the 453.73 million square metres shipped in January-February of 2023.