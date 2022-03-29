I see no unemployment in Bangladesh: Salman F Rahman

Economy

TBS Report 
29 March, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 06:50 pm

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said he sees no unemployment in Bangladesh. 

He further remarked that more than unemployment the shortage of skilled workers is more severe. 

"I am just talking about the basic workforce. The skilled worker shortage is huge," he said while addressing the inauguration of a workshop arranged by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and International Labour Organization (ILO) on occupational safety Tuesday (29 March). 

Salman noted that although the RMG industry of Bangladesh is getting more and more orders they suffer from a shortage of skilled workers. 

"There is a huge shortage of workers in the pharmaceutical sector as well. It is a serious problem in the agriculture sector also at the time of harvesting," he added. 

He encouraged the students to formulate a proper career plan before pursuing university degrees. 

"There is the underemployment.  There is this complaint from students that I got a degree and it is the responsibility of the government to give me a job. Before you got the degree, did you make a career plan?" he questioned. 

Salman F Rahman emphasised vocational training and said getting a proper vocational degree is sometimes much more valuable than a university degree.

On the matter of workplace safety of the workers, the industrialist said the government agencies have inspected safety measures of 5,000 factories already and is waiting for the reports. 

Ministry of labour and employment secretary Md Ehsan-E-Elahi, FBCCI acting president Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu, ILO's CTA (RMG program) George Faller were present among others at the session. 

