Thai Permanent Secretary-designate stresses FTA for enhancing Bangladesh-Thailand ties

Economy

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 07:07 pm

The visiting Permanent Secretary-designate of Thailand, Sarun Charoensuwan has suggested seriously looking into concluding an FTA for further strengthening bilateral trade and business.

The Thai envoy made the suggestion during a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

During the call on, both the dignitaries exchanged warm greetings on the milestone occasion of 50 years of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and Thailand, which is being celebrated on both sides with fervour and enthusiasm.

In his remarks, Foreign Minister shared that Bangladesh is firmly committed to maintaining cordial and friendly relations with all the neighbouring countries in the spirit of its cardinal foreign policy objective of "friendship to all, malice towards none."

He stressed the importance of forging a stronger and more effective regional collaboration by facilitating greater connectivity in the region, reads an official ministry release.

Abdul Momen called for mutually beneficial initiatives and cooperation in order to harness the complementarities existing between the two economies. He requested more Thai support and expertise for improving the tourism sector of Bangladesh, which is endowed with immense potential.

He also encouraged more Thai investment in the infrastructure development initiatives of Bangladesh, the agro-processing sector, the health and pharmaceutical sector, etc to further deepen the economic relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister sought a more pro-active role of Thailand in particular, and of ASEAN in general, for ensuring expeditious and sustainable repatriation of the displaced Rohingya people sheltered in Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds, to their homeland in Myanmar.

Dr Momen also requested the participation of the Thai Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister at the IORA Ministerial meeting in Dhaka next month.

The Thai permanent Secretary-designate lauded the high growth and massive developmental efforts going on in Bangladesh currently, which is rapidly transforming the country.

He also emphasised holding the Joint Commission Meeting at a mutually convenient time at the earliest.

