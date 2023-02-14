Thai business delegation led by Foreign Affairs Secretary due in March

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 06:50 pm

The Thailand Ambassador paid a call on the FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin at the FBCCI office on Tuesday

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 06:50 pm
Thailand Ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor has said Thailand is also looking for ways to work more collaboratively with Bangladesh.

"In this regard, a business delegation led by the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand Sarun Charoensuwan will visit Bangladesh in March," she said during a courtesy meeting with FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin at the FBCCI office on Tuesday.

Ambassador Makawadee Sumitmor said, "Last year we celebrated the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries. The cooperation between the two countries is at a new height. We want to follow up on our cooperation with Bangladesh."

In the meeting, the President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) invited business personnel and government officials of Thailand to attend the Bangladesh Business Summit-2023, slated for 11-13 March this year, said a press release.

Md Jashim Uddin said the FBCCI wants to showcase Bangladesh's potential sectors and business environment to global investors through the business summit, to be hosted by the apex trade body, to promote Bangladesh and Bangladeshi products to the world.

He said Bangladesh is now going for hi-tech manufacturing. Thailand has already gained a good reputation in that sector, particularly in automobiles. So, both countries could work together through joint ventures. It could be a good opportunity for Thai investors to invest in Bangladesh.

Both Bangladesh and Thailand can also work together in agriculture, the FBCCI President added.

He also shed light on some of the important aspects of the event, including its objective to showcase the incredible success story of the New Bangladesh emerging as the Asia Trade and Investment Hub.

Lauding the FBCCI president for his leadership, continued hard work, and dedication, the Thai Ambassador congratulated the FBCCI for organising this mega event.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice Presidents MA Momen, Md Amin Helaly, Md Habib Ullah Dawn and Salahuddin Alamgir, former Ambassador Mosud Mannan, Minister Counsellor and Deputy Head of the Mission of Thai Embassy Panom Thongprayoon, FBCCI Director MGR Nasir Majumder, secretary general Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, and others were present.

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) / summit / FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin / Thailand Ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor

