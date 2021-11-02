Thai Ambassador and DCCI President meet to discuss business

Rizwan Rahman, president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), urged direct port connectivity between Chattogram and Ranong sea ports in a bilateral business meeting with Makawadee Sumitmor, ambassador of Thailand in Dhaka.

In course of the meeting on Tuesday at DCCI, he requested the ambassador to relocate labour intensive Thai industries to Bangladesh.

Rizwan Rahman said, "Bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Thailand reached $837.06 million in 2019-20. Bangladesh's total exports to Thailand were worth only $35.46 million whereas imports from Thailand amounted to $801.3 million in 2020. Exports from Bangladesh experienced a somewhat upward trend in 2021 when they reached $39 million from $35.46 million in 2020."

He also said that in terms of foreign direct investment or FDI in Bangladesh, Thailand is the 15th largest investor in this country but there are huge untapped opportunities for Thai investors, especially in the areas of infrastructure, automotive and light engineering, agro and food processing, tourism and health services.

He emphasised executing a bilateral FTA or PTA (Free or Preferential Trade Agreement) because that would facilitate greater trade and investment.

Makawadee Sumitmor said "There is still a trade gap between our two friendly countries but expansion of India-Myanmar-hailand trilateral routes will boost trade in this region."

She also said that next year the Thai embassy in Dhaka will organise a road show to celebrate diplomatic relations of 50 years between Bangladesh and Thailand.

DCCI Vice President Monowar Hossain was also present at the meeting.