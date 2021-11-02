Thai Ambassador and DCCI President meet to discuss business

Economy

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 09:42 pm

Related News

Thai Ambassador and DCCI President meet to discuss business

Bilateral FTA or PTA between the two countries would facilitate greater trade and investment

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 09:42 pm
Thai Ambassador and DCCI President meet to discuss business

Rizwan Rahman, president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), urged direct port connectivity between Chattogram and Ranong sea ports in a bilateral business meeting with Makawadee Sumitmor, ambassador of Thailand in Dhaka.

In course of the meeting on Tuesday at DCCI, he requested the ambassador to relocate labour intensive Thai industries to Bangladesh.

Rizwan Rahman said, "Bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Thailand reached $837.06 million in 2019-20. Bangladesh's total exports to Thailand were worth only $35.46 million whereas imports from Thailand amounted to $801.3 million in 2020. Exports from Bangladesh experienced a somewhat upward trend in 2021 when they reached $39 million from $35.46 million in 2020."

He also said that in terms of foreign direct investment or FDI in Bangladesh, Thailand is the 15th largest investor in this country but there are huge untapped opportunities for Thai investors, especially in the areas of infrastructure, automotive and light engineering, agro and food processing, tourism and health services.

He emphasised executing a bilateral FTA or PTA (Free or Preferential Trade Agreement) because that would facilitate greater trade and investment.

Makawadee Sumitmor said "There is still a trade gap between our two friendly countries but expansion of India-Myanmar-hailand trilateral routes will boost trade in this region."

She also said that next year the Thai embassy in Dhaka will organise a road show to celebrate  diplomatic relations of 50 years between Bangladesh and Thailand.

DCCI Vice President Monowar Hossain was also present at the meeting.

DCCI / thailand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

1d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

1d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

1d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club

6
Sonali bag finally finds buyers but can't meet demand
Economy

Sonali bag finally finds buyers but can't meet demand