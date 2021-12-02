Textiles ministry to honour 7 orgs for their roles during pandemic

The Ministry of Textiles and Jute will honour seven organisations on National Textiles Day (4 December) for their contribution in protecting the textile sector from the onslaught of global coronavirus pandemic.

The minister made the remark during a press conference at his ministry on Thursday. However, he did not mention the names of the organisations.

Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi said, 4 December has been celebrated as the "National Textiles Day" since 2019. This year the theme will be "Globalization of textile industry: Development of Bangladesh", reads a press release.

The minister further said that the textile sector has been able to keep the national export trend free from the grasp of the pandemic due to the special incentives provided by the prime minister.