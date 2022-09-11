TCB starts selling its products among low-income families

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said potatoes will be sold at TCB’s truck sales points Photo: Collected

The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) today started selling its products for the month of September among some one crore TCB card holder low-income families.

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh formally inaugurated the programme in the capital today.

Commerce Ministry additional secretary AKM Ali Ahad Khan, TCB Chairman Brig Gen Md Ariful Hasan, 24 No. ward councilor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Shafiullah Shafi were present, among others, on the occasion.

After the formal inauguration of such selling operations, Tapan said that some five crore people are being benefitted through TCB as its products are being sold every month.

He said that the government needs to provide Tk5,200 crore subsidy every year for selling TCB items once to its consumers every month.

The secretary said that considering all aspects and the capacity of the state-run corporation, the government is considering the matter with importance to provide TCB items twice to its consumers every month.

Every TCB card holder consumer can now avail 2 litres of soybean oil, 2 kgs of lentil and 1 kg sugar under a package with only Tk405.

Such month-long operation is being conducted through some 300 dealers in the capital and also some 3,500 dealers across the country.

According to TCB, onion will be sold in the metropolitan areas subject to its availability from abroad. Besides, the TCB is selling soybean oil at Tk110 per litre, lentil at Tk65 per litre and sugar at Tk55 per kg.