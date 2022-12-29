TCB to procure 2.09 crore litres of soybean oil for OMS programme

Economy

UNB
29 December, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 05:21 pm

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will further procure a total of 2.09 crore litres (20.9 million litres) of soybean oil from local and international suppliers without any tender process.

The TCB will also procure 8,000 metric tonnes of lentil through open tender.

Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in a virtual meeting on Thursday approved a number of proposals in this regard.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting while members of the cabinet body attended it virtually.

The entire products will be procured for its ongoing open market sales (OMS) programme which has been introduced to control prices of essential commodities across the country.

For long the TCB has been procuring some essential items from local and international suppliers to sell those in the local market under the OMS programme. 

As per the proposals, some 44 lakh litres of soybean oil will be procured through direct purchase method (DPM) from Sena Edible Oil Industries, Dhaka, at a cost of Tk81.18 crore with each litre costing at Tk184.5.

The TCB will procure 1.10 crore litres of soybean oil from Zad Al Rahil International LLC Sultanate of Oman (Local Agent: Sky Trading) through DPM at a cost of Tk 151.73 crore with litre coasting at 152.86.

It will procure another 55 lakh litre of soybean oil from Shun Shing Edible Oil Ltd, Dhaka through DPM at a cost of Tk101.47 crore. Each litre will cost at Tk185.5.

The TCB will procure 8,000 metric tons of lentil from Arabel Bakliyat Hububat Santic A.S (Local Agent: BINQ, Dhaka, at a cost of Tk 81.57 crore. Each kg will cost at Tk101.97.
 

