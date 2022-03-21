TCB, DNCRP to discuss market stability with govt organisation committee

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 06:39 pm

File photo. Prices of onions, lentils, broiler chickens, eggs and vegetables have also gone up in the past few weeks. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
File photo. Prices of onions, lentils, broiler chickens, eggs and vegetables have also gone up in the past few weeks. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) and the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) will hold a meeting with the government organisation committee on keeping the market for daily commodities stable.

They will also discuss steps to be taken to protect the rights of consumers.

The meeting, to be held on Wednesday (23 march), will be presided over by the chairman of the committee and former Chief Whip ASM Firoz, said a press release Monday (21 March).

The discussion will include TCB's emergency storage capacity, steps to be taken to keep the market price stable, supply of products in the open market in accordance with the demand of low-income families, marketing and distribution activities, and steps to solve unresolved audit objections.

It will reevaluate the implementation of the recommendations made about the steps taken by TCB since the committee's 9th meeting held earlier on 28 September 2020.

Market supervision, preserving consumer interests, readdressing consumer grievance and public awareness activities are also among the meeting's agenda.

