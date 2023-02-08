TCB to buy soybean oil, lentil ahead of Ramadan

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 05:14 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will purchase 10 lakh litres of soybean oil and 8,000 tonnes of lentil ahead of Ramadan.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase approved these two procurement proposals from the Ministry of Commerce at a meeting on Wednesday (8 February).

A total of 15 proposals were passed at the meeting today.

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque presided over the meeting held at the meeting room of the Cabinet Division in the Secretariat. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid were also present at the meeting.

After the meeting, Syed Mahbub Khan, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division, said, "Soybean oil and lentil will be bought in the open system for a total of Tk194.56 crore. Soybean oil will be purchased at Tk176.88 per litre which was Tk177 at the time of previous purchase. Meghna Edible Oil Refinery will supply the oil."

The proposal to buy 8,000 tonnes of lentils worth Tk73.29 crore has been passed. The lentils are being bought from a local agent of a Turkish company. The price per kg lentil has been fixed at Tk91.60, said the official.

When asked whether there is any plan to reduce the prices of products supplied by TCB in view of Ramadan, the commerce minister said, "There is no scope for reduction. We are buying products for TCB every month. We are buying a little more ahead of Ramadan."

In response to another question on importing fruits, Tipu Munshi advised consumers to rely on domestic fruits for the time being to meet the demands.

Traders have been complaining that they are facing problems importing fruits as imports are being heavily controlled.

Regarding the matter, the commerce minister said, "A plenty of fruits are being produced in the country. We need to ensure that there is no extra pressure on the foreign exchange. Local fruits need to get priority and that's why LC opening has been restricted a bit. It will be open only when the time is good."

Tipu Munshi further said, "It is necessary to save dollars. We are now prioritising on the daily essential commodities."

