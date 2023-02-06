‘Taxpayers are afraid of tax authorities’

The rapport between many taxpayers and the tax authorities is rather uneasy while some are even afraid to deal with them – just as they fear police, said a senior taxpayer at a seminar on income tax organised at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Monday.

"In the past, people used to be afraid of false cases filed by the police. But now, people are anxious about you [tax department] as you assess our tax returns at will and harass us. On the other hand, those who do not pay tax are better off compared to us," said M Akbar Ali.

The senior citizen said he pays tax worth Tk15 lakh a year but when he applies for a document it takes one to two years to get the file from tax officers.

In view of such statements of taxpayers, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tajul Islam, the chief guest of the event, said, "A fearful environment cannot be created. Taxation should not be restrictive. There is an opportunity to reduce such malpractices."

If the customs department detains the goods for three days, then the trader is not the only one affected, the entire nation suffers, he added.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, a large number of field-level officials and representatives of business organisations were present in the seminar.

Business leaders present at the seminar urged tax authorities not to pressure taxpayers.

Barrister Nihad Kabir, former president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, "Do not pressure good taxpayers to meet revenue targets."

Regarding not getting a refund from the NBR, Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh, said, "You will not issue a refund after I (taxpayer) pay taxes, which is not acceptable at all in a civilised country."

In the seminar, NBR officials highlighted various initiatives taken by them to make the tax system taxpayer-friendly.

The NBR chairman said that they will change the process through various reforms.