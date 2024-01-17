Tax the rich, not the poor: Civil society groups call for tax reform

Twelve civil society organisations, led by Equity and Justice Working Group (EquityBD), held a rally yesterday in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka, calling for tax reform in Bangladesh and across the globe.

The rally, held in solidarity with the global civil society network Fight Inequality Alliance on the eve of the 54th World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, carried the slogan "Tax the rich, not the poor."

The gathering called for the abolition of regressive tax systems worldwide, aiming to eradicate severe income inequality across nations, including Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Krishok Federation, Bangladesh Climate Journalists Forum, Centre for Participatory Research and Development, Sundarbans and Coast Protection Movement, Online Knowledge Society, Assistance for Social Organisation and Development, Water Keeper Bangladesh, Trinamool Development Organisation, Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership, Jhanjira Samaj Kallyan Sangstha and Coast Foundation participated in the rally organised by EquityBD.

Mostafa Kamal Akand, director of Coast Foundation, moderated the human chain, while ASM Badrul Alam of Bangladesh Farmers Federation presided over the meeting.

The organisations recommended that the rich take responsibility for taxes and revenue. It called for the creation of a fair tax system through legislation and enforcement to combat tax evasion. Measures were suggested to prevent capital flight and profit repatriation, and the burden on the poor should be alleviated by gradually reducing all types of indirect taxes, including VAT.

Motahar Hossain from the Bangladesh Climate Journalist Forum highlighted the need to change the current tax system, where common consumers bear the burden of indirect taxes imposed on companies, increasing the cost of living for the poor.

Meanwhile, Syed Aminul Hoque, secretary of EquityBD, urged for a global tax network under the UN framework to protect poor countries from tax dodging and money laundering by multinational companies. He expects the prime minister to convey this message at the 54th annual conference of WEF.

Imran Hossain of the Centre for Participatory Research and Development expressed concern about the normalisation of tax evasion in Bangladesh and emphasised the need for enforcing laws related to income tax and wealth tax collection to reduce indirect taxes.

Nikhil Chandra Bhadra of the Sundarbans and Coast Protection Movement highlighted the historical fight against discrimination and called for a well-governed tax system to address the current disparity between the rich and the poor.

Pradip Kumar Roy from the Online Knowledge Society urged Bangladesh to be a vocal advocate against discrimination and poverty alleviation at international conferences, particularly in the upcoming WEF conference.

In the closing speech, ASM Badrul Alam of the Bangladesh Krishok Federation underscored the gradual reduction of all indirect taxes, including VAT, to alleviate the tax burden on the poor. He also stressed the importance of bringing all industrialists and corporations under direct tax to boost government revenue.