Tax exemption cuts would bring additional Tk30,000 crore revenue: Ahsan H Mansur

The government will be able to earn an additional Tk30,000 crore in revenue in the upcoming fiscal year by reducing the existing tax exemptions given to various sectors, Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director Ahsan H Mansur said today (27 March).

"Reducing exemptions will speed up revenue growth more than any other reforms," he said while speaking at a press briefing organised on the occasion of the release of a study report on Domestic Resource Mobilization at the PRI office in Banani of the capital on Wednesday.

""There's a lack of clarity regarding the amount of money worth of facilities being provided through tax exemptions in Bangladesh, who the beneficiaries are, and what their contribution is to the socio-economy," the economist said.

However, he did not provide any details as to what exemptions should be reduced in which sector.

He said simply reducing exemptions will not prove much beneficial.

"To increase the tax-GDP ratio at the desired rate, major reforms in the revenue sector are also required in the next three years," said Ahsan Mansur.

Mentioning recent recommendations by the International Monetary Fund for Bangladesh, the economist said taxing remittances would not be a logical step. But the proposal to make the tax free income limit Tk5 lakh taka is logical.

Also speaking on the occasion, PRI Research Director Dr MA Razzaque said, "No uncertainty has been created in the country following the election. Now is the right time for major reforms."

He also suggested collecting tax at a higher rate from those who have more money.

Study findings

According to the PRI study titled "Connecting fiscal policy changes to economic outcomes: Evidence from a quantitative exercise", if revenue collection from personal income tax increases by two percentage points of GDP, it will result in a 0.5 percentage point increase in real GDP, amounting to Tk65,000 crore.

The study has been conducted on the basis of three factors- revenue collection through personal income tax, corporate tax and VAT.

It shows that increasing corporate tax and VAT collection may increase inflation, which may reduce real economic growth.

The study report further said a 2 percentage point increase in corporate tax revenue of GDP could raise inflation by 1.15% and reduce real growth by 0.44%. As a result, the agriculture and service sectors will benefit, but it might have a major negative impact on the manufacturing sector.

The study shows that none of the three sectors are likely to suffer if the personal income tax is increased. Rather, there will be growth.

PRI Chairman Dr Zaidi Sattar presided over the programme while PRI Director Dr Bazlul Haque Khondker presented the keynote paper.