Tax amnesty, relaxed remittance rules to bring back laundered money: Kamal

Economy

TBS Report 
26 May, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 05:18 pm

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has recently withdrawn the provision of mandatory submission of documents for getting 2.5% incentive against inward remittance of $5,000 and upward.

Also, the government is all set to offer the opportunity to legalise their unreported assets outside the country unquestioned in the next fiscal year (subject to paying taxes ranging 7%-15%).

No document needed to avail cash incentives for remittance over Tk5 lakh

Such initiatives have been taken to tackle the existing dollar crisis and bring back the money laundered abroad, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal told journalists following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Thursday. 

"Those who will send smuggled money as remittances will not be questioned. I am hopeful that with this the money laundered abroad will come back home, "he said.

Citing examples of different countries that have tried such methods to stabilise their economy and foreign exchange reserve, the minister said, "Indonesia is one of those countries. A lot of the [laundred] was brought back. 

Now amnesty in the offing to bring back laundered money

"This is a great opportunity for those who have smuggled money or made illegal assets abroad."

"We want to bring home the money that has been smuggled out of the country at different times. 

"Anti Corruption Commission (ACC), BB, from time to time, provide us with information on money laundering. We are directed by the courts to bring the money back. 

"Measures are being taken in the light of these instructions and intel," Kamal added.

Replying to the queries of the reporters, the finance minister said that he is not aware of the exact amount of money smuggled out of the country so far.

However, as per the findings of the Global Financial Integrity (GFI), Bangladesh lost approximately $8.27 billion on an average annually between 2009 and 2018 from mis-invoicing of values of import-export goods by traders to evade taxes and illegally moving money across international borders.

Global Financial Integrity (GFI) last year stated that the average loss of customs and taxes during this period was 17.3% of Bangladesh's trade with all of its trading partners.

When asked whether money launderers were being given this opportunity to tackle the dollar crisis, the minister said, "Of course, there is a dollar crisis in the country. We need dollars. However, things are not as severe as being portrayed. Our foreign exchange reserve is good enough. Our reserve situation is better than the neighbouring countries"

There was such a crisis back in 2001. In such cases, BB may increase security money or LC margin for the imports of luxury goods. 

On the other hand, there is no scope for raising tariffs other than raising regulatory duties to discourage imports, he added.

Speaking about the concerns expressed by traders regarding the gas and power prices hike, Mustafa Kamal said, "Prices hikes will definitely have an impact on the people. 

"However, in order to soften the blow, we are sharing this with the consumers."

"Our main task in the upcoming budget will be to maintain economic stability through various policies and at the same time ensure the continuation of the development and growth trend," Kamal said. 

Regarding rising inflation, he said, "The US and UK have recently recorded 40-year high inflation. The situation in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Vietnam are the same.

"We are trying to make the people of this country suffer less. That is why pulses, oil and sugar are being supplied to one crore families at low prices."

